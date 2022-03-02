Highland Baptist gets into win column against Abbeville

ABBEVILLE — It’s been a rough start for Highland Baptist as the Bears dropped their first two games of the season to South Beauregard and Gueydan but HBCS finally entered the win column Monday night as the Bears took advantage of 16 walks from four Abbeville pitchers and pushed across 10 runs in the first inning to blow past Abbeville 24-5 in five innings.
Parker Perry had two hits, including a double, and two RBIs; Tucker Romero had two hits, two RBIS and scored three runs and Blayde White had a triple, knocked in two runs and scored four runs as the Bears moved to 1-2 on the season.
“Tonight’s game was pretty good,” First-year Highland coach Greg Lofton said. “We’ve been having a challenging start to the season bit tonight was a good start to give some experience to some of our younger players.
“We have a young class this year and this was some good experience to what they need to do in the future for the program.”
Rowan Charpentier picked up his first win of the season as he started and went two innings and allowed four runs, three earned, on six hits while White came in and pitched three innings of relief and allowed one run on one hit with six strikeouts.
“Offensively we were able to put things in play and took action of what we need to do win,” Lofton said. “The first couple of games we hit the gas pedal but then we took our foot off the gas pedal.
“Tonight, we kept our foot on the gas pedal and stayed laser-focused on things.”
The Bears finished the night with nine hits and Highland pitching allowed only seven hits to the Wildcats. who dropped to 0-3 on the season and have given up more than 20 runs in each loss.
Lofton expects some solid things from the Bears this year.
“I’m expecting a lot of effort and heart out of this team this season,” he said. “I think the boys need to understand that I lot of them didn’t have varsity experience this past season.
“Being a new coach coming in and trying to show them some things, I want them to show me effort. If they show me effort, I’ll give them more of what they need.”