Highland Baptist Christian School has established its girls soccer program as one of the best in the area, and is now setting its sights on the boys team.
In only its second year of middle school soccer, the Highland boys are already looking like they will be able to make the jump to high school junior varsity next season. With new coach Gabe Chavis at the helm, the Bears are currently undefeated and scoring goals from all over the pitch.
“The season has been going well. This is our fourth game and we haven’t lost any yet,” Chavis said. “The boys have been really buying into the philosophy, going to the training, and getting a lot of good work done. We’re getting real close to beating the girls high school team, so that’s great.”
Chavis, who also coaches at Lafayette Futbol Club and was previously an assistant coach at NISH, said his goal is to lay the foundations for the program early so that his team can hit the ground running when they move into high school.
“I want to develop a strong middle school program so that we can go on to the next level, which will be JV and then onto high school varsit,” he said. “There are thoughts that we could go JV as early as next year, so having the boys ready and playing really good soccer is a must.”
Highland currently plays a 3-5-2 formation, which emphasizes short, quick passing and will allow his team to easily transition to the speed of high school soccer. Chavis used a similar formation at NISH but struggled with players who were unable to adapt to a formation that required more thought.
Chavis said the support from Highland has been instrumental in the team’s success this year.
“Everything from start to finish, from the parents to the school, has been great. Everyone has been behind us from the start,” he said. “They’ve bought into what I’m bringing to the table, and I knew that my job coming into this would be to get a good middle school program and then finish the development process by pushing them into high school. Everyone has been behind us the whole way, the coaches, the principal, even the other sports.”
Highland has a small pool of student athletes and always struggles to fill a roster, especially with many of the students playing multiple sports. Chavis said that in addition to the middle school group that he currently has, there may be a few high school students who will also join the team when it makes the move to JV.
“We should be able to pull a few, because a lot of the kids are starting to prefer soccer more; they’re starting to enjoy playing this sport over some of the others. Some kids have been on the fence about what sport they want to play, and there are already kids who are high school age but aren’t doing anything. I think we should be able to pull some of those kids in and make a team that can grow within a few seasons.”