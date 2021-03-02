Highland Baptist coach doesn't expect letdown in finals after emotional semifinal win

For the first time since the school joined the LHSAA for the 2012/13 school year, Highland Baptist Christian School will play for a state championship.
Thursday at 2:20 p.m., the Lady Bears’ basketball team will take on Ouachita Christian for the LHSAA Division IV championships.
The game matches up Division IV’s No. 2 seed (Highland Baptist) against the No. 1 seed (OC) for the state title.
“It's the most important game of the season,” HBCS head girls basketball coach Carol Sensley said. "I'm excited. I'm excited for the school, the community, the team the fans, the coaching staff, the cheerleaders.
"Just to be able to play on the last day of the season in the championship game was a dream, a vision, a goal that we had as a team and to be able to be in the position, I'm just blessed and proud get to this point.”
Highland beat No. 3 seed Cedar Creek in Monday's semifinal. Senior center Marin Barras had 15 points and 27 rebounds and guard Bri Sensley added 17 points and twocks as the Lady Bears jumped out to a 16-4 first quarter lead and extended it to 27-10 at halftime before holding off a fourth quarter charge by the Lady Cougars to reach this milestone day.
"Defensively, I thought we had one of our best games," Sensley said, "I saw us trust each other. I saw us get on the floor with hustle. I saw our energy and intensity. We always talk about working harder than the other team and we did that early on and that charged us up to take the lead and we did."
For Highland, the semifinal was an emotional game because it was against the team that eliminated the Lady Bears from the playoffs last season in the quarterfinals.
But could there be an emotional letdown in the finals?
“I’m not concerned about a letdown because we have four seniors on this team and they have continually reminded the team that we want to go all the way and we don't want to stop here," Sensley said. "It was a big deal to beat Cedar Creek knowing they beat us last year and that it was a semifinal game.
"But these girls are hungry to finish it."
Two of the seniors on the team, Nia Johnson and Kori Builliard, both key contributors to the success of the Lady Bears this season, are ready for the title game.
"It's exciting to play in the finals,” Johnson said. "Growing up, you always have that dream of playing in the championship game and now it's coming true.
"I never played basketball before my freshman year and to be here now is really a big thing for me.
"I really wasn’t good when I started off but now I’m okay and helping my team to win."
Builliard was just as excited about playing in the title game.
"It's what we've thought about since ninth grade and it's finally here," she said. "Winning the semifinal was a good feeling because we got taken out by them last year.
Neither senior is worried about a letdown after the big semifinal win.
"We're not concerned about a letdown," Builliard said. "We are fully prepared and we have all the weapons we need to get a win. Winning a state title would mean everything to us."