Highland Baptist Basketball
The Highland Baptist Bears rebounded from an opening loss in the Westminster Holiday Basketball tournament in Opelousas to capture the consolation title with wins over False River and Westminster Christian.
Highland fell to Family Christian Academy 54-41, trailing 26-21 at halftime after lead 10-6 through one period. FCA extended its lead to 36-24 after three quarters and to 13 points for the final margin. FCA was held to 12 points below its season average.
Johnny Clark had 15 points to lead the Bears and Ty Olivier, Keelan Preston and Carroll Olivier had 7 each with Matthew Elrod adding 5. Chance Martin led the Flames with 15 points and Bryson Martin had 12.
Highland came back to swamp False River Academy 67-12 in its next game, holding the Gators to 3 points in the first half — none in the second period — 6 points in the third quarter and 3 in the fourth.
Ty Olivier had 16 points and Carroll Olivier 14 for HBCS. DJ Wright added 9, Keelan Preston 8 and Bronson Charles 6. Jake Blanchet and Jacob Baker had 6 points each for FRA.
Highland beat Westminster 47-40 in its next game, rallying from a 17-10 first-quarter deficit. The Bears trailed 27-22 at halftime but outscored the Crusaders 13-3 in the third quarter to take a lead into the fourth.
Myles Liggans had 17 points and Keelan Preston had 12 to lead HBCS. Johnny Clark added 7.
Brennan Schwartz had 13 points and Christian Reiszner added 10 for the Crusaders, who were held to 13 points in the second half.