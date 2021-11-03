Highland Baptist cruised to a straight set win over False River Academy in a Division V first-round volleyball matchup on Tuesday.
The easy win was welcome news to HBCS coach Brigette Boudreaux after the Lady Bears dropped seven straight matches before closing out the regular season with a win over Barbe at the ESA Tournament.
“We couldn’t execute there,” Boudreaux said of her team’s performance at the ESA Spooktacular last weekend.
“We missed a lot of serves and had a lot of service errors. We weren’t able to execute our offense because our passes weren’t good, so to see what we were able to do tonight with good passes … when you’re able to run your offense, you’ll be able to compete with good teams.”
The No. 8 Lady Bears (20-21) won 25-7, 25-7, 25-13 over No. 25 False River, which ended its season with a 9-7 record.
After spotting the Lady Gators a 2-0 lead in the first set, Bri Sensley served an ace to get HBCS on the board. With Sensley at the helm, the Lady Bears proceeded to reel off seven consecutive points.
“I was super-excited to see what our girls did,” Boudreaux said. “We needed to work on our offense and (False River) gave us a lot of free balls. They weren’t super aggressive so we were able to work on our offense. I wanted to work on that for the next opponent.”
Sensley provided 18 assists, 12 kills, four aces and three digs. Powerful junior hitter Maddison Boles (15 kills, two blocks) was the recipient of the bulk of Sensley’s assists.
“Bri’s set location was really good and that was evident in how well Maddie played,” Boudreaux said. “Of course, Bri is a good hitter as well so she’s also able to put the ball away.”
Sensley easily transitions from setter to outside hitter and back to setter, where she has a knack for giving Boles the chance to put balls out of reach.
“Bri does a good job of setting the ball and putting it in the hitting zone,” Boudreaux said. “It’s almost like it floats in the air waiting for them to hit it. When Bri put it in the spot, Maddie was able to put it away.”
“I don’t even know how Bri does it,” Boles added. “It’s like everywhere I go, she just puts it there for me to hit.”
The Lady Bears will host the winner of No. 9 Ascension Catholic/No. 24 Houma Christian on Thursday at 5:30 P.M.
HBCS swept Houma Christian in a District 2-V matchup October 14. The Lady Bears lost to Ascension Cathoilc in three sets at the Terrebonne Tournament last month. In September, the Lady Bears swept Ascension Catholic at home.
Lydi Landry (18 assists), Maggie Mitchell (11 aces, eight digs), Bella Breaux (three kills, two digs) and Cassi Boudreaux (six digs, two aces) also contributed to the win.
“Something about getting in the playoffs,” Boudreaux said. “It gives the group a lot of focus. They really decided to come out and give their best on every single point. I’m expecting that to happen throughout the rest of the playoffs.”