Highland advances to semis

KENNER — Marin Barras blasted 20 kills and Bri Sensley had 28 assists as No. 11 seed Highland Baptist swept into the Louisiana High School Athletic Association Division IV volleyball state semifinals with a 25-23, 25-18, 25- 21 upset win over No. 3 seed Academy of the Sacred Heart - Grand Coteau Thursday at the Pontchartrain Center.
The win puts the Lady Bears into the semifinals for the first time in school history against No. 2 seed Central Catholic today at 10 a.m.
Against ASH, Barras had 21 digs and a block to go with her kills while Sensley added 25 digs, an ace and a kill.
Also for HBCS, Mia Mitchell had nine kills, eight digs and a block; Jasey Roy had four kills and two blocks; Molly Touchet had eight digs, four assists and two aces; Cassi Boudreaux had five kills and an ace; Isabelle Breaux had 10 digs and an ace and Natalie Broussard had two blocks and a dig.
Individual statistics for ASH were not available.
McGehee 3, ESA 2
Down two sets, No. 5 seed Louise McGehee rallied with three straight wins to knock No. 4 seed ESA out of the playoffs with a 24-26; 19-25; 25-11; 25-18; 15-13 victory in the quarterfinals of the Division V playoffs at the Pontchartrain Center Thursday.
With the win, McGehee advances to the semifinals today against top seed Country Day.
Individual statistics from the match were not immediately available.