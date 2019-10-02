High-octane offense powering WHS

For the second time this season, Westgate hung 50-plus points on an opponent last Friday, but head coach Ryan Antoine says his team still has lots of room to improve.
“I felt like we still left some points on the board,” Antoine said of the 52-0 rout of Tara. “It wasn’t a complete game for us. I was excited about us getting a win against a 4A opponent.
“Our guys came out motivated, and I was also excited about that. We took care of business, but we still haven’t played a complete game yet.”
Sophomore quarterback Brennon Landry completed 7 of 12 passes for 137 yards and two touchdowns as the Tigers improved to 3-1.
“Brennon played real well. He’s improving every week,” Antoine said. “He threw for over 100 yards with two touchdowns. He made some good checks. (Kevion) Sophus had two touchdowns. He’s still running the ball pretty well for us.”
A new weapon has also emerged for WHS.
“Danny Lewis had a good game for us,” Antoine said. “He caught a touchdown pass and is starting to emerge in a role for us at receiver, H-back, tight end, and he’s also a quarterback.
“He’s a sophomore, about 6-foot-4, 190-pounds. He’s a football, basketball and baseball player. He started last year in baseball in the outfield, and he also pitches. He’s a jack of all trades. We’re excited about what he’s been doing these last three games.”
Lewis hauled in two receptions for 85 yards after spelling senior Kavin Touriac.
“We lost Touriac with a concussion Friday,” Antoine said. “That’s what allowed Danny to step into that receiver role. Kavin was our outside linebacker/tight end type guy. He’ll be out with a concussion, but we should be getting (running back) Steven Antoine back this week.”
WHS returns to the Baton Rouge area Friday to tangle with Class 5A Denham Springs (1-3).
“This is going to be a big month for us with Denham Springs, St. Thomas More, Lakeshore and Teurlings,” Antoine said. “It’s a big four-game stretch that will determine the type of team we are. Denham Springs will be bigger and stronger than us, for sure, a disciplined team that reminds me of a Teurlings Catholic.
“Don’t let their record fool you. They’re 1-3, but they’ve been playing some tough teams. They took (undefeated) Assumption down to the wire. Assumption beat them on one of the last plays in a 40-34 game. We’ll need to have one of our better games. This will be our toughest test since Lafayette Christian.”