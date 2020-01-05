Here we go again, Saints, Vikings, playoffs

NEW ORLEANS – Here they go again.
Two years ago the New Orleans Saints ended a three-year playoff drought by winning the NFC South division title with an 11-5 record. They beat Carolina in a wild-card game before losing at Minnesota in the “Minneapolis Miracle” – a 61-yard touchdown on the final play of the game that turned an almost-certain Saints win into defeat.
They came back last season, won the NFC South again, had a better record at 13-3 and claimed the No. 1 seed in the NFC. They beat the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles in a divisional playoff before losing to the Rams in overtime in the NFC Championship after officials failed to call an obvious defensive pass interference penalty on the Rams that almost certainly would have sent New Orleans to the Super Bowl.
The Saints came back this season and went 13-3 again, won the NFC South again and host Minnesota in an NFC wild-card game at 12:05 p.m. Sunday in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
“I think it says a lot about our group to be able to take those unfortunate things and be able to turn that into something positive and use that as fuel, as a way to just bring us closer together and really fight through that adversity to bring out the best in all of us,” quarterback Drew Brees said.
Despite their gaudy record, the Saints claimed just the No. 3 seed, so they’ll be playing the No. 6 Vikings (10-6) while No. 1 San Francisco and No. 2 Green Bay enjoy byes with 13-3 records and better tie-breakers than New Orleans.
“It stinks,” tight end Jared Cook said, “but we still have to go out there and play a game. The standings fell the way that they did and there’s nothing we can do about it. We just have to go out and play ball.”
Defensive back P.J. Williams was philosophical, saying, “Sometimes you have a little drop-off after a bye week.”
The Saints sure did after their in-season bye, losing to a 1-7 Atlanta team, 26-9, on Nov. 10. But they beat the Falcons in a rematch 18 days later to become the first team to clinch a playoff berth.
Though a loss to San Francisco in the next game would ultimately cost them a bye, they finished with three straight impressive wins while Minnesota finished with consecutive losses, though it rested several key players in the finale against Chicago after being locked in at No. 6.
But everyone is 0-0 as the second season begins.
“Everything is times ten now, but we can’t go in uptight,” cornerback Marshon Lattimore said. “It’s important, but it’s still a game.
“We’re not going to psych ourselves out.”
Both teams appear to be peaking offensively. New Orleans has averaged 36 points per game over the last seven after the reaching that point total just once in the first nine games.
Minnesota has all of its offensive starters healthy for the first time in more than two months. Pro Bowl running back Dalvin Cook is returning from a two-game absence due to an ankle injury and fellow running back Alexander Mattison is returning from a three-game absence due to an ankle injury.
Brees will be playing in his 16th playoff game while Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins is playing in his second and first on the road.
New Orleans has not allowed an individual to rush for 100 yards in the last 42 games and both teams feature elite pass-rushing ends.
The Saints’ Cameron Jordan has a career-high 15.5 sacks and former LSU star Danielle Hunter has a career-high 14.5 sacks for Minnesota.
“I feel like our defense has grown and matured over these post-season opportunities,” Jordan said.
“It’s not about what’s happened before. It’s this team. This is a completely different team and we’ve overcome so many different things.
“I feel like when we play our best football nobody can touch us. It’s just on us. I feel like we’re poised to make a great run at this.”