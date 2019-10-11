Henry, Panthers grind out win over Loreauville

Led by senior Trey Henry, Catholic High School’s ran for 440 yards Thursday night on the way to a 48-18 victory over Loreauville’s Tigers.
Henry, the kingpin in the Wing T behind multi-threat junior quarterback Trey Amos, rushed for 240 yards on 20 carries and three touchdowns in the District 7AA game at Panther Stadium in New Iberia. The Panthers ran their district record to 3-0 with the romp over the Tigers, who slipped to 3-3.
CHS took the lead and never looked back on its first play from scrimmage, a first-and-5 from the CHS 38 following an offside penalty on the previous play by Loreauville. Amos sped around left end, got to the corner untouched and raced to the end zone to put the hosts on the scoreboard.
After Panther sophomore placekicker John Theriot’s PAT made it 7-0, CHS forced a punt and took advantage of a low snap that forced the punter to field the ball on a knee, giving the Panthers the ball at the LHS 37. Four plays and eight yards later, on fourth-and-2, Henry scored his first touchdown of the balmy night on a 29-yard gallop over left tackle and Theriot’s PAT increased the lead to 14-0 with 4:32 left in the opening quarter.
CHS scored three more touchdowns before halftime on a 1-yard plunge by Henry, a 34-yard sprint by Amos and a 1-yard run by the quarterback for the Panthers.
Loreauville stunned the hometown crowd and cheered its fans in the visiting bleachers on the kickoff return following the second touchdown by Amos. The Tigers’ Ethan Simon fielded the kickoff at his own 2 and didn’t stop running until he was in the end zone for a 98-yard kickoff return for a touchdown at the midway point of the second quarter.
Simon ran into a swarm of tacklers at the LHS 35, bounced out and to his right, turned on the jets and beat the kicker, the last line of defense, as he raced down the far sideline to cut the deficit to 28-6 after a blocked PAT.
The Panthers got that touchdown back on its ensuing drive, one that was continued by a roughing the punter penalty on fourth-and-2 at the LHS 42. Amos’ third touchdown gave CHS its commanding halftime cushion of 35-6.
Loreauville gave its fans more to cheer about on the first series of the second half. After a 73-yard bomb set the Tigers up at the CHS 7, Alexander scored two plays later on a 2-yard burst up the middle to cut the deficit to 35-12.
CHS chewed up the clock and the Tigers’ defense for most of the rest of the third quarter, marching 78 yards in 11 plays on a time-consuming drive capped by Henry’s 5-yard touchdown run up the middle at 4:56. Theriot’s PAT extended the lead to 42-12.
Both teams traded touchdowns in the fourth quarter. Amos tallied for his fourth TD on a 1-yard leap over the top of the linemen with 5:15 remaining, then the Tigers’ Alexander snared a 42-yard touchdown pass from sophomore quarterback Caleb Jacob for the final points of the game.
CHS will play host to West St. Mary next week while Loreauville entertains Delcambre.