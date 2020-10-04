Doug Hebert won the first week of the 41st annual Grid Quiz contest sponsored by the New Iberia Recreation Department and The Daily Iberian with 16 correct in 18 games.
Two games were rescheduled the first week because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Scott Decuir, Claudette Fremin, Jordan Landry, Ellen Carabine, Ken Boudreaux, Mike Clement, Oswald Decuir, Steven Dayton, Curt Landry, Malise McKenzie, David Perez, Jerry Streva, Jon Segura, Fredy Thomas, Steven Templeton, Aubrey Derouen, Keith Landry, Martha Antoine, Angela Landry, Norris Rader III and Stephanie Derouen each had 15 correct.
A total of 96 people played in the first week.