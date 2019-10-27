PINELAND, Texas — The pictures are clearer now, the one on the screen of Marlin Hebert’s marine electronics and the one on the race for Angler of the Year in the Coteau Bass Hustlers.
The 51-year-old New Iberian credits one with taking care of the other after fishing two bass club tournaments on back-to-back days Oct. 18-19 at Lake Sam Rayburn out of San Augustine Park. He went into the tournaments in second place in the overall standings behind Jason Jones of New Iberia and returned to New Iberia in first place with the regular-season finale set for Nov. 9 in the Atchafalaya Basin.
Hebert and his son, Colby Hebert, of Loreauville, won the first tournament a week ago Friday with a five- fish limit weighing 11.52 pounds and finished third on Saturday with four bass tipping the scale at 8.61 pounds. Their 20.13 pounds total earned the two-day pot of $160.
“Me and Colby won overall, the bragging rights money,” Hebert said a few days later.
More importantly, Hebert charges into the last bass club tournament of the year with 969 points, comfortably ahead of Jones’ 935. Jones went into the two tournaments leading 793-779.
Hebert is ready to put the cap on another AOY title in the Coteau Bass Hustlers. He also won it in 2015 and 2017.
“I’m sitting in first with one more tournament. I’m on top, I think, by 34 points. I just need to show up and not come out last,” Hebert said. “I’m excited. I’m competing against good fisherman. I’ve just got to stay consistent and do my homework.”
The installation manager for Butcher Air Conditioning did his homework during several days of prefishing at Lake Sam Rayburn. Two days before the first tournament, the Heberts went out in their boat with guide Jason Courville, who did more than show them around the lake.
Courville, known for his expertise on marine electronics, gave Hebert a thorough course on identifying what the graph is showing.
“I did an electronics course with him first thing down there. We went fishing the last three hours,” Hebert said. “After that, he told me and Colby they’ll have everybody beating up the bank and deep water fish will always be there.”
Courville also fine-tuned their marine electronics units to give the sharpest image possible, Hebert said. “It’s crystal clear. You could see everything. He set it all up for us, showed up how to work it,” he said. Hebert said they caught bass consistently before and after that outing while using a unique method. “Friday was a good one. We had 11 3⁄4 pounds. We were drop shotting ... what I call power drop shotting. It’s a drop shot but not finesse drop shot. It’s a drop shot on 17-pound test fluorocarbon line with a 3/0 hook. Man, we caught some fish all week on it,” he said.
“We threw that and Carolina rigs in 25 feet of water, all brush and no grass. That’s all we fished, all underwater points, all south by the dam, in the main bay. I call it main lake south. We put in at San Augustine and ran south to the dam and fished points in 20 to 25 feet.”
The drop shot had a green pumpkin Robo plastic worm above a 1⁄2-ounce long, slender drop shot weight. They also fished with a Carolina-rigged green pumpkin Baby Brush Hog.
Keith Altazin and Jacob Chatagnier were second that Friday with a limit at 9.79 pounds. Brandon Sellers and Johnny Schexnayder were third with 8.60 pounds.
Jones and Texan Damon Bowers boasted the day’s biggest bass, a 4.04-pounder.
After the Heberts won Day 1, Schexnayder and Sellers, both of New Iberia, went out Saturday on Lake Sam Rayburn and came back with five bass weighing 11.29 pounds to win Day 2.
Robbie Mayer and his guest finished a close second with a limit that tipped the scale at 11.06 pounds. Day 2’s biggest bass, a 4.04-pounder, was among their five bass.