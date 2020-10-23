After seeing three volleyball head coaches come through in six years at New Iberia Senior High School, former longtime NISH coach Ron Hebert agreed to return to head the program this year as a way to provide some stability to the program, he said.
“They had a different coach every two years. It is very hard to get anything going in a program when there is so much turnover,” Hebert said. “Each time a new coach comes in there are different schemes, rules and expectations. It is not fair to the kids for that kind of inconsistency. In January, when we found out that Sara Robicheaux was leaving to go to take over the ESA program, I went to the administration and told them that I would consider taking it back over. After some negotiations we came to an agreement and here we go.”
Hebert left the program in 2013, remaining as a teacher at the school, after his daughter Ryean’s senior year. She played four years of volleyball for her dad and is a dental hygieinist in New Iberia after finishing as one of the NISH valedictorians, then doing her undergrad prerequisites at UL Lafayette and graduating from LSU’s Health Sciences Center in New Orleans.
His oldest son Tory, two years older than Ryean, participated in the gifted program at NISh and the Pride of Cajunland Band before graduating from UL Lafayette and getting a job s a computer engineer working remotely for a company in Oakland, California. Youngest son Sinjin is an eighth grader at Belle Place Middle in the gifted and talented program, the band and in IPAL productions, and Hebert said he looks forward to four years with his son at NISH, after which he plans to leave as his DROP retirement program will be complete by then.
While the 2020 season has had its challenges — changes to the schedule, and changing health and safety requirements because of the COVID-19 pandemic that put an early end to the spring semester — Hebert said the NISH players have adapted well.
“Literally, everyday there is a change and often there are multiple changes in a day,” Hebert said in a statement. “Throughout all of it, our ladies have been champions. I have communicated with them through a Google Classroom since March. We did some summer stuff in our weight room here and outside. We also used IMS Gym some this summer.”
The team motto is “BE FLUID,” he said.
“Fluids conform to the shape of the container and they flow,” Hebert said. “We have to go with the flow and just conform to the rules that are presented to us that day, that hour and that minute.”
Last year NISH won four games and three seniors graduated, including one who had only one year of volleyball, the coach said. This year’s team has one senior, four juniors, eight sophomores and eight freshmen.
“We are very young and inexperienced, but every day, they work hard and are improving,” Hebert said.
Early in the season Hebert said he saw the team improving and feeling more confident and comfortable in the different defense and serve receive than they had played last year.
Junior Nyasia Drexler and sophomore Laila Sigure are playing the middle and doing a good job hitting and blocking. Senior Kelis Boutte’ is a good setter and hitter, so the team has some sets to get her some swings with sophomore Yahaira Mora developing as a setter who also can swing and serve.
Junior Keasia St. Julien has been playing the back row for Drexler and has been delivering some nice spot serves for the Lady Jackets, Hebert said. Junior Abby Smith has been anchoring the defense in the back and giving NISH some swings in the front as well. Sophomore Zoriah Davis is playing the whole rotation, the coach said. Junior Sanaa Thibodeaux returned from an ankle injury, and freshman Shelbi Mallet is showing real promise, he said.
“All in all, I am happy with the progress that these girls are making,” Hebert said. “Our freshman class came in with very little experience and had to learn many new things. They are improving by leaps and bounds and are challenging for JV spots and Varsity spots. My main goal in coming back into coaching is to change the culture that has developed here. With so much outside distractions in the world to take today’s youth away from sports and organized programs, it is hard to sell kids on hard physical and mental work. They want immediate gains and really don’t understand how to wait for something. Hopefully, my assistant coach Tye Babin and I can instill in these young ladies that discipline, hard work and dedication over a period of time, will pay off in big dividends at the end. Many life lessons will come up along the way and we want them prepared to meet all things they face.”