Heaux! Heaux! Heaux! Retired guy about to ride

Donta Claus never retires fully, which is why these past few days have been so exciting.
There is a spirit of joy and giving. The latter is where the big guy in the red suit and red cap comes in. That’s me and it’s time to distribute gifts to outdoorsmen and outdoorswomen in the Teche Area.
There are general items for all, such as duck calls, hip boots, shotgun shells, broadheads and compound bows, pushpoles, truly waterproof raingear, camo clothing, sunglasses, Q-beams, flourocarbon, braided and/or monofilament fishing line, fishing rod and reel, rifle and/or shotgun, etc.
Before Donta Claus adds to the list with some special presents for those who have had an impact on him and the outdoors pages, keep this in mind: God gave us his Son on Christmas Day, so remember the reason for the season today through Wednesday.
Without further delay, it’s time to empty the pirogue and ATV:
Tim Ackal: Year’s supply of A-Rigs, large signs identifying non-ethanol gas pumps and a great new year for you and your dad, Louis, on and off the water.
Troy Amy: Water good enough for speckled trout to move into Vermilion Bay from June through December, plus a pain-free back.
Scott Angelle: Double-digit bass you’ve always wanted after the near-miss with the 9.4 in March at Toledo Bend.
Gregory Bourque: More Superbait Buzz Baits and more times in the money next year.
Jim Brown: Gift-wrapped Oilman’s Classic in 2020 with your buddy, Paul Resweber, and no storms on the Bend.
Danny Bulliard: High school bass fishing wins for your grandson, Matthew Bulliard, and successful defense of your WN Hawg Fights BTS Classic title.
Porteus Burke: Memorable days in the great outdoors, good health and a blessed 2020 for you and yours.
Lannie Buteau: To ketch the big’uns … the new Tigress Poseidon Dredge Boom, and a motivational placard, “Restore the Order.”
Dickie Broussard: More strikes than spares and a blessed, healthy, Happy New Year.
Neil Carret: Good fishin’ and even better rodeoing for you and all the youngsters you mentor.
Burt Cestia: Continued growing interest locally in Ducks Unlimited, plus entertaining books on the rich outdoors history of South Louisiana.
Will Chapman: LSU 31, OU 27 on Dec. 28 in Atlanta, plus that bass fishing trip with another retired newspaperman.
Damein Clements: Louisiana B.A.S.S. Nation State Team berth for the 2020 regional tournament and enough bass to qualify for the B.A.S.S. Nation Championship, à la your good friend Caleb Sumrall.
Mark Comeaux: More SFA wins in 2020.
Chris Courville: One heckuva stretch run for the 2019-20 squirrel hunting season and new shotgun for your son, Landon.
Malcolm Crochet: At least one more trip like the February day you caught an 8-, an 8.14- and a 10 ½-pound bass at Toledo Bend, plus beaucoup sac-a-lait under your pier.
Judge John E. Conery: Many, many blessings to you and your family and good health.
Carla Darcey: Multiple qualifiers for state archery competition and a blessed and Happy New Year.
Dusty Davis: Half-a-dozen bottles of vanilla perfume and a honey hole closer to Marsh Field Boat Landing for those WN Hawg Fights BTS.
Milton Davis: Rewarding saltwater fishing season, sans outboard motor trouble.
Babs Dees: Eye-opening response for Crappie University on Feb. 1 at ULL and plenty of interest in the new saltwater fishing course.
Carroll Delahoussaye: Great bassin’ and huntin’ trips in your first full year of retirement, plus another WN Hawg Fights BTS Classic victory in 2020.
Alexis Delcambre: The get-up-and-go to keep up with your mom, Inez White, on her many “aggressive” adventures hiking, kayaking, hang gliding, etc., and a big thumbs up for that lip-smacking dessert you make the best.
Marty Delaune: Limits while fishing and hunting each time out, good health and good shopping.
Ben Derouen: When it next rolls around, a bountiful special teal season, i.e., limits on every trip.
Erron Derouen: Another SFA title run and brisk business for each of your ventures.
Junius “Nonkie” Dore: Permanent bass tournament podnuh and red-hot bait each day you go on the water.
Ronnie Dressell: Buyer for your tunnel hull, plus big flocks fresh doves and fewer “rain birds,” limits in each bass tournament and a buyer for your tunnel hull bass boat.
Jason Foster: New Iberia DU Chapter growth by leaps and bounds and awesome days in the duck blind with your son.
Terry Fox: Good health and many blessings for you and your family.
Brian Friend: Beaucoup blessings for you, your wife, sons, dad and all in 2020.
Frank Garraci: Optimum light conditions and cooperative wildlife each and every time you bring your camera into God’s Country, this Sportsman’s Paradise, and good health for you and your wife, Ellen.
Jimmy Gravois: More leisure time and less stress in your quest to grow your brand of awesome boats and a very healthy and Happy New Year.
Phil Haney: More bragging-size bass to catch and release at the boat ramp on your Toledo Bend trips with your “brother,” Ross Landry.
Jacques Hebert: Beautiful plaque for the bridge of the Sea Mistress: “Restore the Order.” And great offshore fishing in 2020.
Marlin Hebert: Even more “magical” moments on the water with your son, Colby, and back-to-back AOY titles in the Coteau Bass Hustlers.
Trent Hebert: State title in high school girls soccer for your daughter, Cameron, and beaucoup bulls-eyes for your son, Micah.
Victor Huckaby: Fantastic final few months of the goose hunting season and big breakfast and lunch crowds daily at Victor’s Cafeteria.
Felix Jeanminette: Health and happiness, plus many fish in the box on trips with your dad, Horace, during a blessed new year.
Keo Khampvilaong: Cooperative speckled trout each time you visit the new artificial reef at the old South Marsh Island 233 site, plus a strong push start to finish by you and your crew culminating this time in an AOY.
Chris Landry: LSU victories on Dec. 28 and again on Jan. 13 in the College Football Playoff National Championship, excellent health, plus a safe, enjoyable trip this week to St. Louis.
Corry Landry: Massive response to your saltwater fishing seminar early next year at ULL, the speckled trout version of ULL’s Crappie University.
Ross Landry: Camp Cook Gold Medal for your culinary expertise and more great bass fishing trips with your “brother,” Phil Haney.
Alex Lassalle: Beaucoup bass tournament wins in 2020.
Chad LeBlanc: Best All-Around Fisherman and Inside Division Boat Captain titles next year in your favorite event, the Iberia Rod & Gun Club Saltwater Fishing Rodeo.
Tommy Lipari: Another big “wrap” job, this time for Caleb Sumrall’s new Xpress X21 Pro and Toyota Tundra, plus winning times on the water with your son, Cade.
Mike Louviere: One more $5K win on the water.
Bill McCarty: “Home Sweet Home” sign for your new house when it’s done, a new compound bow and broadheads to go with it, plus bass, bream, sac-a-lait and catfish.
Sawyer McDonald: Another deer in your sights before the season ends.
Matt Migues: Fine fishing for speckled trout in and around Vermilion Bay, plus a very Happy New Year.
Randy Migues: Randy. Randy. Randy. Prompts reminding the old, forgetful local outdoors writer. And an SFA AOY in 2020.
Blake Miguez: Productive year as chairman of the Republican Delegation in the Louisiana House of Representatives and a blessed year for the Miguez family.
Leon Minvielle III: A fourth once-in-a-life time deer hunt in Canada. And good health.
Henry Mouton: Ducks filling the sky and heading for your duck blind after the sun peeps over the horizon.
Don Naquin: Booming bakery business for the missus, Valerie, and you, plus fantastic retirement and beaucoup bites on speckled trout trips.
Hunter Neuville: Winter gloves and enough bass during high school tournaments to qualify for state and nationals, plus autographs from Tyler Carriere and Caleb Sumrall.
Tony Neuville: Opportunities to harvest your limit of deer for the season to fill the freezer.
Mike O’Brien: Another Legends on the Lake win, a deer for all six deer tags, a deer dragging “handle” and a fired-up podnuh for WN Hawg Fights BTS.
Aaron Ogea: Countless more ‘I shot him, papa’ moments on duck hunts with your son, Peyton.
Clay Peltier: Plenty of smelly chum “blobs” to attract the shrimp when you cast net at the weirs, plus bountiful outings on the water.
Christina Pierce: Go-Pro video of old guy catching fish here in God’s Country.
J.P. Pierce: As improbable as it was the first time, another HUGE trophy bass on a Whopper Plopper in the middle of the winter at Caney Lake.
Sid Pierce: New knee as good as or better than the original, fishing trips with a local buddy and good health.
Keith Price: Designer picture frames for the breathtaking photos of your hunting and fishing trip to Alaska with Dr. Steve Ritter, a trip to remember forever.
Glenn Quebedeaux: Bass fishing trip(s) with your old teammate on the sports desk, plus good health and a caring neighbor/place to play for your grandchildren.
Braxton Resweber: First-place finish in the 2020 Carhartt Bassmaster College Series National Championship, zero crankin’ battery issues and your dream come true.
Paul Resweber: Gift-wrapped Oilman’s Classic championship as you repeat with your buddy, Jim Brown.
Brad Romero: “Full straps” on duck hunts for the rest of the season, your season limit on deer, WN Hawg Fights BTS wins in 2020 and booming business for Romero’s Paint & Repair.
Peter Romero: More outings watching your twin sons, Luke and Ben, reel in quality bass in bass club and evening tournaments.
Troy Romero: Ever-increasing number of bountiful hunts by yourself, especially at turkey time, and with your son, Tucker, and a prosperous new year.
Elliot Sale: Louisiana goose hunting regulations that make sense for the present and future, geese decoying with every call and max bookings for Easy E’s Guide Service.
Gavin Savoy: Clutch catches like the 5.21-pound bass you had June 5 in the WN Hawg Fight BTS with Brad Romero.
Tee Roy Savoy: Super Bowl Watch party in your man cave with that beautiful, neat bar top and those extra prayers you covet for your wife, Jackie. May God give you both even more strength in her fight against cancer.
Johnny Schexnayder: To make that difference between a high and low score on the links, a Srixon 2 Series Driver, plus limits of bass in bass club tournaments and WN Hawg Fights BTS.
Jacob Shoopman: For Mr. October, state title for the CHS soccer girls, matching spillproof solid brass spittoons for your house and boat, frozen lasagna meals every other Wednesday from March-August, more time to fish, especially weekends, and a kitchen table.
Joshua Shoopman: Safe travel in the sky, anti-jet lag pills for the myriad of time zones you enter and leave, plus that trip to Antartica.
June Shoopman: A healthy and odorless house (soon, hopefully), good health, vanilla perfume, beaucoup ISA soccer signups, trip to the Black Forest and more meals at The Den.
Mike Sinitiere: Depthfinder covers, boat title, custom buffet table for your new Merc-powered Triton, Popping Cork Rigging 101 handbook, successful defense of Legends on the Lake title and AOY in either the Louisiana Bass Cats or WN Hawg Fights BTS.
Brandy St. Germain: More of your invaluable on-board lessons to demonstrate to the Quality Time crew, young and old, how to catch fish to stick on the leaderboard and safe and rewarding outings next year.
Luke St. Germain: Redfish heavy enough to win CIFA, again.
Josh St. Germain: New trophy shelf for the onslaught by your hard-fishing family, wife, Brandy, and sons, Noah, Luke and Ethan.
Ben Suit: “Fairy wand” to expand your bassin’ game and pack(s) of deer sausage, plus three-peat as AOY in the WN Hawg Fights BTS and the Louisiana Bass Cats.
Kevin Suit: More scorable bass no matter how small that decide championships, like the one you caught at Lake Sam Rayburn on Oct. 20 to put your son, Ben, over the top in the race for AOY and a full ice chest each time at Dulac.
Zach Suit: New bench seat for the Ranger, more “hawgs” on Zara Spooks, Don Pon(k)cho Custom Made Crank Baits, Don Pon(k)cho Gawkin’ Glasses, vanilla perfume and successful defense of AOY title in the WN Hawg Fights BTS.
Caleb Sumrall: Smooth riding in the Xpress X21 Pro, one (at the least) Bassmaster Elite Series tournament win and a great Bassmaster Classic, plus a subscription to The Daily Iberian.
Cindy Taylor: Deluxe event calendar to keep up with the grandchildren and some fishin’ trips like the good ol’ days.
Chris Vedrines: Snow tires for the RV, glorious days on the road and bass club tournament wins.
Gordie White: Super duper, extra special out-of-state duck hunting experience in January with your son, Eric, and more fun Duck Wakes.
Dave Wiseman: Fishing trip(s) with the local outdoors writer and a blessed 2020.
DON SHOOPMAN is outdoors editor of The Daily Iberian.