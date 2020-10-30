Healthy Westgate ready for another road game

Perennial Playoff Contenders

The Lakeshore Titans and Westgate Tigers play today in a game featuring two playoff-savvy squads. Here’s a look at recent playoff history for the teams.

Lakeshore

• State runner-up in 2017, reached semifinals in 2019 and quarterfinals in 2018. Titans have been in the playoffs in eight of the past 10 seasons.

Westgate

• State semifinalist in 2015 (Class 5A) and quarterfinalist in 2019. Tigers have been in the playoffs six of the past 10 seasons with four of those teams reaching at least the second round.