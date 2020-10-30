Healthy Westgate ready for another road game

The Westgate High School football team plays on the road for the fourth time in five games today when the Tigers travel to Mandeville to play Lakeshore.
The Tigers (2-2 overall, 0-1 District 5-4A) are used to being on the road, not only this year but in past seasons, and don’t let the fact that they’re visitors in a hostile stadium intimidate them.
“It doesn’t bother us (to be on the road so much),” Antoine said. “We’ve been doing this for a while. We got the reputation a while back for being a team that plays better on the road. We don’t have a problem traveling, we don’t have a problem getting on the bus and going somewhere. It kind of minimizes the distractions and lets us be ourselves and just focus on us. That’s the kind of things we thrive on. We kind of do our best work on the road.”
Lakeshore has become a perennial Class 4A contender in the past few seasons, though the Titans are struggling this year at 1-3. LHS reached the state finals in 2017, the semifinals in 2018 and the quarterfinals in 2018.
“At least the last four or five years they’ve been one of the top teams in Class 4A, for sure,” Antoine said. “I know last year we lost to them, a tough game at home, so now we have to go to them. I know they’ve lost a couple of games late, but once again, still one of the tough teams and we’ll have to go out there and play a complete game to beat those guys.”
The Tigers fell to St. Thomas More, ranked No. 2 in Class 4A, 54-12 last week. The loss was a result of both poor play by Westgate and a strong STM team.
“Any time you turn the ball over six times, I don’t care who you play, you’re not going to win,” Antoine said. “I think we moved the ball fairly decently on offense. We got what we wanted going into the game. We just found ways to self-implode in the red zone. We spotted them 33 points in the first quarter. When you’ve got good teams like that that you’re playing against, you can’t spot them that many points, or at least minimize mistakes.”
Westgate coaches probably tried to do too much, he said, rather than sticking to what they do best.
“Basically I feel like we outcoached ourselves, trying to go out there and do a lot of different things instead of just playing us,” Antoine said. “We went to that in the second half and I felt like we did a better job and we found what works for us. We picked it up, and I’m expecting a better performance out of our guys.”
The biggest thing this week will be controlling the ball on offense and minimizing turnovers, and not give up big plays on defense.
“We feel if we do that we can be in the game with anyone,” Antoine said. “We feel like we had the kids doing a little bit too much, and so we’re going to go back to being basic and let kids fly around and do what they do best.”
The Tigers are close to 100 percent healthy for the first time this year. Cornerback Damarion Davis returns. Center Ashton Francis, who was still a little banged up and played tackle instead of center.
“Getting Damarion Davis back in the secondary is going to be big for us,” Antoine said. “We had been playing some younger guys in the secondary. We had to move some guys around since he was gone. He’s a little fellow for us but he’s such a huge part of what we do defensively. His impact is going to help us out so much because we run a lot of different coverages on the back end. Getting him back will definitely be a big part of what we try to do this week.”
Lakeshore likes to spread the ball out offensively and run the ball, Antoine said.
“Their coaches do a great job,” he said. “They’ve got a great offensive line and they’re coached well. They kind of controlled the ball on us last year, and by doing that kept our offense off the field. We’re expecting the same thing out of them. Defensively they run a 4-2-5 and just try to run to the football.”
Though the Titans lost a lot of seniors from last year’s team, they are still a team that expects to win, Antoine said.
“We have to go out there and play one of our best games to get the win on the road,” Antoine said.