New Iberia Senior High can notch its first district today at winless Comeaux.
The Yellow Jackets (3-2 overall, 0-2 in District 3-5A) are coming off back-to-back losses to undefeated league opponents Lafayette High and Acadiana.
“We did well for most of the first half vs. Acadiana,” said NISH head coach Curt Ware, whose team trailed 7-3 in the second quarter before the reigning state champs eventually surged to a 47-10 victory.
“It’s going to take a great team to beat Acadiana unless they do things to beat themselves. Right now, we’re 3-2 but we’re No. 13 in the power ratings. That puts us in possible contention for a home playoff game.”
NISH is healthy again after fullback Alvin George III was sidelined for the Lafayette High game.
“We held him out of Monday’s practice,” Ware said of the senior. “He had a thigh bruise. He’s much better now, and we needed to get him back because anytime you can run inside, it opens up things on the outside.”
Ware has been pleased with his defense, which didn’t allow a touchdown vs. Lafayette High. The Yellow Jackets played tough vs. Acadiana, as well. Despite the lopsided score, the NISH defense prevented the Rams’ explosive offense from breaking off any big plays.
“We’ve played good defense all year,” Ware said. “Our defensive line is our strong point. Mike Akins is having a great season. He’s improved a lot.
“The other end, Quinton Cook, is playing real well. We played well on defense vs. Lafayette High with their only touchdown coming off a blocked punt.”
After Comeaux (0-3, 0-2) the Yellow Jackets travel to Sulphur (1-2, 1-2) before returning home in the regular-season finale vs. Southside (2-2, 1-1).
Comeaux, which reached the second round of the 2019 playoffs, lost receiver Malik Nabers after the four-star prospect transferred to Southside. Currently, Nabers is ineligible with an appeal to the LHSAA expected to be ruled upon in the near future.
“It’s hard to tell with Comeaux,” Ware said of the Spartans, who have scored only 19 points this year. “They looked pretty good in Week 1 vs. Notre Dame. Then they were out for two weeks with COVID-19 issues.
“They couldn’t even practice. They’re not a bad football team, but they looked different last week against Sulphur.”
Looking down the road, Southside is currently No. 15 in 5A. The Sharks will possibly be without quarterback Dillon Monette, who broke his non-throwing arm earlier this season.
“The next three games are all winnable,” Ware said. “We were maybe a little overconfident going into the Lafayette High game. There are no excuses, though. You have to be able to handle success.”