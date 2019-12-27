METAIRIE — The New Orleans Saints have been trying for weeks to get running back Alvin Kamara back on track.
Kamara has been one of the team’s primary offensive weapons since he entered the league two years ago and was named the NFL’s Offensive Rookie of the Year.
He was the team’s second-leading rusher as a rookie and the leading rusher last season. He was the second-leading receiver both seasons, catching 81 passes in each.
With the departure of Mark Ingram II, who shared the halfback position with Kamara both of the last two seasons, to Baltimore in free agency it was reasonable to assume Kamara would be even more productive this season even though the team signed Latavius Murray to replace Ingram.
But it hasn’t worked out that way. Kamara was inactive for the seventh and eighth games of the season because of knee and ankle injuries and he has been limited in other games for the same reason.
The offense as a whole was less productive than normal for the first nine games, partly because of injuries to not only Kamara, but also to quarterback Drew Brees, wide receiver Tre’Quan Smith, tight end Jared Cook and offensive lineman Andrus Peat.
But Kamara has been getting healthier and the offense has been getting more productive in recent weeks.
It’s just a matter of time, Kamara, Brees and head coach Sean Payton, kept saying.
That time came last Sunday when Kamara had his most productive game in weeks and perhaps all season. He ran for two touchdowns, ending a 12-game touchdown drought.
“There was a couple of plays that I think were blocked really well and Alvin’s an extremely talented player and once he gets out in space he’s a tough guy to take down,” tackle Ryan Ramczyk said. “That was exciting to see him pop off a couple runs there.”
Kamara rushed for 80 yards, his most since in he had 97 in the season opener.
“Great looks, great blocks outside,” Kamara said.
“It was just a perfect storm, I guess.”
Kamara caught six passes for 30 yards, both his highest totals in five games.
“He was great all day,” Brees said.
Kamara said one broken tackle in the third quarter was an indication that he was getting back to being his old self.
“It felt good,” Kamara said. “I think that was one of those plays that I’m used to having that I just haven’t had these last couple of weeks. I think (I’m) just a little bit healthier, feeling better.”
Kamara also made one of the key plays in the game without touchdown the ball. He made a key block on a 61-yard touchdown pass from Brees to tight end Jared Cook in the second quarter.
“That was a huge, huge block by him,” Cook said.
That scored jump-started the Saints offense, pulling the team within 14-10 on its way to a 38-28 victory.
“I think we kind of got juiced up after that,” Kamara said. “As a football player, you’re one of 11 guys on the field. So, every play you have a job to do. Even if I’m not scoring or touching the ball, I have a job to do — whether it’s to block somebody, whether it’s to hold a flat defender for a route up over me, whether it’s to be the play fake, I have a job to do. So, as long as I’m executing my assignment, I’m fine.”
The Saints hope last week’s game was a turning point for Kamara as the team enters the stretch run.
“They visit Carolina on Sunday in the regular-season finale. They can still claim a first-round playoff bye if things fall right, but they will be beginning a playoff run in either one or two weeks.
“He’s doing an outstanding job,” Payton said.
“I think more than anything else, it is just to continue to find the spots that we feel like he does well, and there’s a lot of them in the run game, the passing game. He’s very unselfish and it is good to see him have some success.”