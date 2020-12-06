Healthy, experienced Bears looking to make run to postseason

Last season, the Highland Bear basketball team dealt with a bunch of injuries that ultimately affected the team and the final record of 8-16.
As the 2020-21 season opens, Highland coach Kalob Gardner feels his Bears are healthy, experienced and could make a run to the postseason.
“Thanks to Covid, we were able to get som quality practice time in this summer,” Gardner said. “We were able to work on fundamentals, which were severely lacking.
“Since we couldn’t work in groups, our ball handling is better, our shooting is better and our defense is better. I think that we are going to have a more successful year. We’ve always been scrappy, but we needed to work on fundamentals and we had that this summer because we couldn’t touch anybody.”
With a lot of basic work done, Gardner is hoping to add that fundamental work to six returning seniors who were all major contributors last season.
“Miles Liggans, Matthew Elrod, D.J. Wright, Keeland Clark, Johnny Preston and Trou Freyou all are basketball savvy and because of the intellect of this group we are able to run a little more complex stuff that we haven’t been able to run in the past.”
The goal for Gardner and the Bears for this season is to win 20 games and make a push to the playoffs, along with one other goal.
“We’re going to try to win the district title this year,” Gardner said. “I think that we can steal a win or two from our district foes
The district includes perennial basketball power Centerville along with usually solid teams from Central Catholic and Vermilion Catholic.
“The district is tough,” Gardner said. “But I feel that we have a solid team that will be able to compete.”
One other thing Gardner is counting on is a deep bench when district play roles around in January.
“I think we will eventually go about 10 deep when that time comes around,” Gardner said. “This should be the deepest team that I’ve had in my four years here.”
Highland Baptist 48, Ascension Episcopal 39
Liggans had 18 points as Highland Baptist took an early lead and held off Ascension Episcopal Saturday in a non-district game.
Keelan Preston added 8 points and Matthew Elrod added 7 for the Bears as Highland (2-0) jumped out to a 17-9 first quarter leadn and expanded it to 26-17 at halftime and eventually got it to 42-26 by the end of the third quarter before AES rallied and got the lead down to 10 points in the fourth quarter but HBCS was able to hold on to the lead for the win.
Christian Dunn led AES with 12 points.