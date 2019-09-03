Headed off to college baseball

They were the Catholic High baseball version of the Big 3.
Alex Guilbeaux, Jacob Poe and Dylan LeBlanc.
The leaders of a CHS team that made two straight appeances in the Division III state baseball tournament in Sulphur.
The ones that always seemed to come through in the clutch when needed.
And while the trio graduated from CHS in May, their respective baseball careers didn’t come to an end — all three are headed off to the college ranks starting this fall.
Guilbeau and Poe are headed to Baton Rouge Community College while LeBlanc heads off to LSU-Shreveport.
“The are one of ours and will always be one of ours,” said CHS baseball coach David Jordan. “There are three things that we talk about in baseball all the time and these guys are true examples of it.....persistence, practice and patience.
“A lot of times in baseball, if you want to play at the next level, patience is one of the most important things. If these guys continue to do at the next level what they did here, I feel good that they are going to play a lot more baseball and come away with their college degrees.”
LeBlanc is going to a four year school in LSU-S, where several former CHS baseball players have ended up.
“I had nothing (offered) and I was playing with Team Louisiana and I went to Shreveport for a tournament and the (LSUS) coach saw me and liked me and told me that he wanted me to go over there.” LeBlanc said.
“I was so happy. I hadn’t quite given up yet but we were playing in the fourth of six tournaments and I was wondering if I was going to get anything.”
LeBlanc added that if the LSUS offer hadn’t come along, he probably would have walked on somewhere.
“I’m happy to go up there,”he said. “It’s a good program and a good school.”
LeBlanc plans to study accounting.
Guilbeau and Poe are headed to BRCC, a two-year school.
“They were the first school to come talk to me,” Guilbeau said. “I had been waiting and waiting for something.
“They were the first program to take a chance on me and I want to help them succeed in the future.”
Guilbeau added that he really wasn’t thinking about going to BRCC at first, but after talking with the coach he realized that it was the perfect place to be.
“I think they want to turn the program around,” Guilbeau, who is expected to play catcher and designated hitter there, said. “We have to work our way up the mounting and I’m going to be a part of it.”
Poe is going to pitch at BRCC.
“I just want to work hard and get my velocity up and see where it goes from there,” he said.
Poe added that he got on BRCC’s radar during the Panthers’ playoff series at Dunham.
“The BRCC coach’s friend saw me pitch and told the coach and when Alex got offered he mentioned my and after that he got in contact with me,” Poe said.
Poe also had an offer from Belhaven in Jackson, Mississippi, but decided to go to Baton Rouge, where he will study biology and eventually hopes to get into physical therapy school.