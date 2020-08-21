As a non-contact sport, Louisiana high school volleyball will start before the football season, but schools are still waiting for the move to Phase 3 of the Louisiana High School Athletic Association’s reopening plan before they can begin scrimmaging.
Highland Baptist Christian School head volleyball coach Brigette Boudreaux said she is working to keep the competitive drive going for her players during an extended period before the season is set to start Sept. 8 with a home match against David Thibodaux STEM Magnet Academy.
“Normally we would’ve started scrimmages this week, so until we get to Phase 3 we can’t scrimmage at all,” Boudreaux said. “So we’re still in practice phase, which is what we’ve been in for almost a month-and-a-half now.”
Because of the extra time without facing opponents, the coach said she began changing the practice plans to make it more competitive.
“Even small games, we have competitions, and at the end of the week we have an individual winner and a team winner to keep them competitive,” Boudreaux said. “It’s an incentive to win no matter what team you’re on. At the end of the week, I give them a little gift.”
A constant state of practice with no outside competition can be challenging, she said.
“I’m not too worried about wearing them out physically, because we would be practicing and playing at this time (under normal circumstances),” Boudreaux said. “I just don’t want them to get bored, because when you’re practicing all the time and you’re not facing somebody different, it’s easy to get bored, and then, of course, you’re not trying as hard, so anything to keep it different and competitive.”
Because of COVID-19, the LHSAA has said no tournaments and tri-matches will be allowed. Once Phase 3 starts — coaches are hoping that’s by the Sept. 8 scheduled start — Boudreaux said the Lady Bears will have a 24-game schedule. Normally that’s up to about 40 games with tournaments.
“Everybody’s going to have a smaller schedule this year, and of course, if anything changes, then we’ll have to move around,” she said.
Keeping things as normal as possible is one of her goals. Volleyball is a non-contact sport, so coaches haven’t had to make a lot of adjustments to the way they conduct practices. Groups of up to 25 can gather in one area, and for Highland that means everyone’s practicing at the same time. There are 26 players on the roster but Boudreaux said there haven’t been more than 22 or 23 together at once because each day a few miss because of illness, vacations, etc.
“I’m trying to keep it as normal as possible,” she said. “I never realized how much of a socially-distanced sport volleyball is until we had to do it, so I was like, ‘This is what we already do,’ because the drills go so fast, the kids are not around each other for more than a couple of seconds.
“You can distance on the court because there’s only six kids (on the court per team), so for the most part we just try to keep it as normal as possible, so that way they don’t have the extra stress.”
Highland had been doing workouts virtually — players would be sent workout regimens and then would report back — until the LHSAA allowed practices again. That return to the gym helped things fit more into a normal pattern for the coaches and players, Boudreaux said.
“For us, just being able to come into the gym and practice was normalcy,” she said. “As soon as we could practice, that was normal for us. So we’ve felt we’ve been in a normal routine since the summer allowed us to start practicing. I think they’re probably getting a little antsy to play games.”
Like her players, Boudreaux is excited for the upcoming season.
“I can’t wait to see what these girls are going to do, because this is a totally different situation for everybody, so they’re having to manage the stress of being in a new routine, things are different, the possibility of playing a game with different protocols,” she said. “So I’m curious to see what character rises up out of these girls. On the court, they look good, but when you’re in different situations, you’re kind of curious to see what they’re going to look like. I know the game situations are going to be very different this year.”