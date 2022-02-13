HBCS senior Sensley signs with Dillard volleyball

Highland Christian Christian School multi-sport star Bri Sensley signed with Dillard University’s volleyball program in a ceremony at the Bears gym Friday afternoon.
Established in 1869, Dillard is a private school with an enrollment of 1,300 students that is affiliated with both the United Church of Christ and the United Methodist Church.
Lashaundra Spurgeon, Dilliard’s head volleyball coach, recruited Sensley.
“It’s very surreal,” Sensley said after signing her letter of intent. “I never imagined getting the opportunity to play college volleyball. I always wanted to do it, but I never thought I was capable, to be honest.”
Sensley is probably being too modest, as evidenced by her prep career. In addition to scoring 1,000-plus points in basketball, Sensley holds the HBCS career volleyball records for assists (2,128), digs (1,013) and aces (291).
“Bri is a player who figures out how to win,” Bears volleyball coach Brigette Boudreaux said. “She is always looking for ways to get better, too.
“She has been setting for us since she was a freshman. When she first came to varsity, I thought about using her as a setter, but she was more speed then skill, so we decided to use someone else. I told her what she had to improve upon if she wanted to set for us, and within a month, she had done those things.”
In addition to leading HBCS to multiple volleyball state tournament appearances, Sensley helped the Bears a Division IV runner-up basketball finish last year. When the basketball playoff pairings are announced Monday, the Bears (23-5) are expected to be a No. 4 seed
She is also an accomplished track and field athlete who holds the school records in the 60-meter dash and long jump.
“It’s a blessing to see your kid who has worked so hard get an opportunity to play on the next level,” said Bri’s mother and basketball coach, Carol Sensley. “It’s truly been a job coaching her. I’ve seen her grow and mature, and I’m so excited to see what her collegiate career is doing to look like.