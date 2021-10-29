HBCS holds out playoff hopes, needing two wins

At No. 20 in the LHSAA Division IV power ratings, Highland Baptist is currently on the outside of the 16-team playoff bracket with two games remaining in the regular season.
According to HBCS coach Rick Hutson, the 4-4 Bears could still find themselves out of postseason contention with wins over Central Catholic (5-2, No. 4 in the Division IV power rankings) and Centerville (2-5, 36th in Class A).
“We’re not a lock to make the playoffs,” Hutson said. “Even if we win both games, we’ll still be on the bubble.
“It’s like I told our coaches: ‘We’ve got two games left. If we get in, we get in; if we don’t, we did all we could do.’”
With that in mind, the Bears (1-2 District 8-A) will seek their second straight win over Central Catholic, which is 3-0 in district.
“It was a pretty evenly matched game last year,” Hutson said of his team’s 52-30 win in Morgan City. “We were probably favored because they had a young team last year.”
CCHS opened this season with losses to Class 3A programs Abbeville and Patterson. The Eagles followed with five straight wins, although they struggled to dispose of heavy underdog Covenant Christian last week before prevailing 21-19.
“They had some kids who missed last week’s game with injuries,” Hutson said of the Eagles.
One of those players was running back Damondrick Blackburn, who leads the team with 452 yards on 60 carries and seven TDs. The 6-foot-0, 210-pound junior is also a threat out of the backfield with 12 catches for 281 yards and 4 TDs.
When reached on Thursday, Hutson wasn’t sure of Blackburn’s status for Friday’s game.
“(Blackburn) is good, but No. 2 (quarterback Caleb O’con) makes them go,” he said. “He’s a good runner. They do a lot of run/pass option stuff, and they do a good job. They were also missing No. 1 (receiver Freddie Calloway) last week.”
O’con (58-92, 1,012 yards, 9 TDs, 2 INT) spreads the ball around to a fleet of receivers, including junior Vernon Singleton (12-214, 2 TDs), senior Kye Morgel (12-191, TD), senior Drew Rock (7-134, TD) and Calloway (5-88, TD).
Morgel (44-356, 6 TDs), O’con (17-143, 3 TDs) and Calloway (7.1 yards per carry, 3 TDs) are viable running threats, as well.
“We have to do a good job tackling Friday,” Hutson said. “Central Catholic is explosive. Our defense will have to read its keys because they use a lot of different formations and motion which can easily misdirect you.”
The Bears have the area’s second leading rusher in Jarworski Joseph, who has 1,033 yards and 12 TDs, but Hutson said his offense will need to be more balanced Friday.
“We haven’t looked sharp the last two weeks,” he said. “With the way we’ve played offensively, it’s hard to beat anybody. We had two good practices throwing and catching the ball this week, so hopefully we’ll show some improvement. We can’t just depend on (Joseph) because defenses are going to load up the box.”