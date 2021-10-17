The Highland Baptist volleyball team celebrated Senior Night Thursday with a straight set win over Houma Christian.
Bri Sensley (9 kills, 10 aces, 12 assists), Cassie Boudreaux (16 digs), Maggie Mitchell (12 digs), Madison Boles (8 kills) and Lydi Landry (10 assists) were among the statistical leaders.
With the 25-13, 25-14, 25-13 win, HBCS improved to 13-14 overall and 3-0 in District 2-V with three final league matchups on tap next week, including a showdown with Episcopal School of Acadiana Friday.
“It’s been an up and down season,” HBCS coach Bridgette Boudreaux said. “We knew, from the beginning, that we would have to be more consistent. Our goal has been to learn from every game, so that by the end of the season, we’re ready for the playoffs.”
After four consecutive losses in early October, the Bears rebounded to win six of their last seven matches with the only loss coming to Division IV power Notre Dame on Saturday.
“Against Houma Christian, we had a great display of teamwork,” Boudreaux said. “They’re starting to mesh together. Some games, our hitting is phenomenal. Other times, it’s not. Sometimes our passing is phenomenal, but we have hitting errors. Today we were fairly consistent.”
Boudreaux said the Bears excel at serving with an 87.6 percent rate. Sensley leads with 76 aces, followed by Mitchell (41), Landry (31) and Boudreaux (30). Boles and Mindy Charpentier each have 20 aces.
“We’ve been serving aggressively,” Boudreaux said. “Because of the personnel we have, we know the only way we can compete with some teams is to get them out of system by serving aggressively.”
Sensley will reach the career 2,000-assist threshold before the end of the regular season. The senior, who is also an effective outside hitter (170 kills), has 236 assists. The team’s other setter, Landry, a junior with 169 assists, has provided Sensley with opportunities to score.
“She’s one of the reasons Bri is getting so many looks,” Boudreaux said of Landry. “It’s really fun to see her give Bri the chance to smoke the ball. Bri gets to everything on the court and sets up our other hitters to look good. As a hitter, Bri is a long and triple jumper, so she can get up there.”
Boles, a junior, is also having a big season with a team-high 77 blocks to go along with 181 kills and 82 digs.
“Maddie has really put on a show,” Boudreaux said. “When we play hard-hitting teams, she’s a good blocker. She gets some touches that keep us from having to dig really hard hit balls. She can also put the ball away.”
Boudreaux will graduate five seniors - Bella Breaux, Charpentier, Boudreaux, Mitchell and Sensley - from this year’s team, which currently holds the No. 7 power ranking in Division V. Breaux ranks fourth on the team with 59 kills.
“When this group was in the eighth grade, they were significantly better than a lot of the older kids, so we pulled them all up to play on the varsity level,” Boudreaux said. “My daughter (Cassie) is a senior, but I feel like they’re all my kids. I’ve been with them for so long, watching them grow and get better.”