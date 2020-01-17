HBCS beats Vermilion Catholic, 2-0

Madison Champagne scored two goals, one in each half, as Highland Baptist held off Vermilion Catholic 2-0 in a non-district game Thursday night as HBCS.
With the win, Highland improves to 7-4-3 in its inaugural season playing girls’ varsity soccer.
In the latest, unofficial power rankings released Tuesday by the LHSAA, Highland was 22nd in the rankings, still in line for a playoff appearance in its first season.
VCHS fell to 3-8-4 overall.
“It’s our first year of varsity so it’s definitely a different ball game,” HBCS coach Katrina McDaniel said. “These girls have done well adjusting and lplaying at the higher level,”
MCDaniel added that the biggest secret to Highland’s success this year is the fact that they play as a team.
“We are one,” she said. “We are a team.
“We work well together. I just try to bring the family atmosphere and spirit to the girls and tell them that they have to trust eacy other, the coach and the team.
“We are one.”
Highland returns to action Saturday when it plays host to Westminster Christian Academy at 11 a.m.
Also in girls soccer power rankings, New Iberia is 37th in Division I; Westgate is 30th in Division II; Erath is 18th and St. Martinville is 36th in Division III; ESA is sixth and Catholic High is eighth in Division IV.
The girls soccer regular season ends Feb. 3 and the playoffs pairings are announced Feb. 4.