HBCS baseball coach aiming for new heights in first year

Greg Lofton may be new to the Highland Baptist baseball team, but he isn’t a stranger to the sport.
With years of experience coaching baseball at the competitive travel level with his team, the Acadiana Blue Jays, Lofton brings a unique perspective to the Bears team.
“It’s the first year, so of course it’s a new adjustment,” Lofton said. “Guys are trying to understand where I’m coming from and I’m trying to understand where they’re coming from. I want to get these kids focused on the finer aspects of baseball and not worrying about my side of the game or their side of the game.”
Lofton joined the Bears as their new head coach in January.
So far, Highland has picked up big wins against Abbeville and East Beauregard, and kept losses to Church Point, Vinton and Gueydon to within two runs. The Bears finished last season with a 12-7 record and a first0-round playoff appearance, so the expectation to finish this year with a winning record is high.
For Lofton, the season’s success will be based not on the wins or losses, but rather on how the team develops mentally and physically.
“A successful season would be us showing a lot of effort and continuing to grow,” he said. “We need to keep having games like (the game against Church Point), we have to learn how to achieve in those kinds of games. For the season, we just have to continue with the effort and continue to create opportunities and build character. I think we’ll be fine, truly.”
Lofton said that the small player pool at Highland benefits his team, allowing them to develop strong bonds with one another.
“It’s not like your 5A schools where you have so many kids and you’re trying to mature every kid,” he explained. “We have a small group of boys and they really like each other, it’s a brotherhood for sure. I’m enjoying it right now, it’s a great experience.”
With the return of many key players this season, and a fresh crop of middle school talent to fill the roster, the Bears look poised to have a strong run in the second half of the schedule.
The Bears will return to action on Tuesday when they host Morgan City at 5:30 p.m.