The start of school has brought some sense of normalcy to football practice, but Highland Baptist head coach Rick Hutson is still having to reset his mental calendar regularly after the start of the season was pushed back to October earlier this month by the Louisiana High School Athletic Association.
“We’re preparing in a way that’s so different than what we normally do, and I guess it’s just finding a comfort level from a player’s and a coach’s standpoint,” Hutson said. “Anytime I look at the calendar I have to mentally push myself back, because it’s the 17th of August, and we’re supposed to be scrimmaging this week.”
Hutson has noticed that what he’s heard about the improvement a team shows in its second year with a coach seems to be true. Hutson moved to Highland last year after 20 years as head coach at New Iberia Senior High.
“I’m really pleased with how we look right now,” he said. “I’ve heard people say, the second year you’re at a school is where you see a ton of improvement. Well, it’s been a long time since I’ve had a second year at a school. It is kind of fun to see how much we’ve improved over last year. It’s just night and day — throwing, catching, quarterbacks understanding the combinations and the timing of getting the ball out, and the receivers running better routes, knowing and understanding why they have to make a break at a certain level or get certain leverage on a defender.”
The added time before the season is giving the Bears time to both overcome some little injuries that had bothered some players during summer work, and for quarterback Myles Liggans to get some extra work after spending the summer with a baseball travel team.
“One thing that’s helping right now, Myles was out of town all summer; he was on a travel team out of Atlanta,” Hutson said. “It was really good because our backup quarterback, Ty Olivier, got all the reps during the summer when we did any kind of passing game as a group. Now that Myles is back it’s given him a little extra time to get some reps. It’s almost like having two summers, so from that standpoint it’s been good for us.”
Schools closed in March and the LHSAA put an end to spring athletic competitions in April, eventually deciding to start the football season the week of Oct. 8 — the third week of the football season — and volleyball delayed until Sept. 8.
While the extra time is good in some aspects, it also has its drawbacks, Hutson said.
“It’s just a little extra time, you know, but the one thing that concerns me is not having a jamboree or scrimmage before that first ballgame,” the veteran coach said. “We’re still a little bit out (from the start of the season), but as we get closer and closer, we’re going to have to have some more intense practices and conditioning type things to get ready for that first ballgame.”
Coaches now are deciding how to make sure their teams are not overworked before the season because of the extra lead-in time, but are still prepared. Hutson said he heard three-time Super Bowl winning San Francisco 49ers coach Bill Walsh at a clinic one year talking about conditioning. Walsh said most coaches would rather overcondition their teams than undercondition them.
“But he said if you’re honest with yourself, both of them give you the same result — your players don’t perform at an optimal level,” Hutson said. “So, don’t be the Neanderthal who says ‘I’m going to grind them in the dirt, and if I’m wrong, well that way, it’s OK.’ So we’re just trying to find a balance and ease into it, and keep it fun.
“I think right now that’s another thing that’s important, because those guys know it’s a ways off, and so keeping them focused for that amount of time before that first ballgame is also a little bit difficult.”
To that end, the HBCS coaches are doing a little bit more individual teaching than they normally would at this point of the year. Highland is alternating days, some in helmets and others with no helmets. Hutson said his team probably won’t put shoulder pads until the week after next. Practices must still be no contact until the LHSAA moves from Phase 2 of its health plan to Phase 3, which will be contingent on Gov. John Bel Edwards’ statewide plan.
“It’ll strictly be for acclimation process,” Hutson said. “I guess we’ll know more in two weeks when they come out with what phase we’re going into. Unless they change the guidelines, no contact until Phase 3.”
The additional time and the LHSAA’s decision to not allow teams to hold any scrimmages, jamborees or 7-on-7 drills with other teams are making this a unique offseason as far as preparations go.
A call from Gueydan High School this week looking to set up a game next season between the two sets of Bears reminded Hutson of that, he said. Highland was going to scrimmage Gueydan this year.
Being back in school now — though the Iberia Parish public schools have pushed the start back until after Labor Day, Highland opened last week — has been a positive, Hutson said.
“One of the things we’ve always said is, whenever you start school, that first week of practices is usually not some of your better practices, because kids are getting acclimated to getting up and being in the classroom all day long, and by the time you get them after school (for practice), mentally they’re not really sharp,” Hutson said. “We always say the first day of school is always the worst day to have practice. In 35 years, I haven’t had many great practices on the first day of school.
“By us being able to cut our practices shorter right now — we’re only going about an hour and a half max right now — so that way we don’t ask too much out of them and they’re not too taxed at this point. When we get a little bit closer (to the season) we can add a little more time.”
Another silver lining is that with the start of the season in October now instead of the first week of September is that the temperatures will likely be more bearable than usual for the first game.
“That first ballgame is always so miserable in terms of heat cramps and things like that,” Hutson said. “But if our first ballgame is October the 8th or 9th, the weather should not be nearly as bad as the first week of September. That’s what we’re hoping.”