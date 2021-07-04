JEANERETTE — For most of his high school career, Jeanerette’s Julius Hawkins has played on the defensive side of the ball.
As his senior year approaches, Hawkins adds a second position — he’s going to play running back as well for the Tigers.
“I’ve never really played offense before but I’m doing it this year to have a second position available to play,” Hawkins said. “I want to be able to help the team on both sides of the ball.”
As a running back, Hawkins said that he likes to get the hard yards, those that come from running between the tackles.
“You get a lot more action that way,” he said.
Hawkins had a lot of action last year at linebacker last year with more than 20 tackles for the Tigers.
He said that so far this spring and summer that Jeanerette has been doing well in its preparations for the 2021 season
“Spring has been good for me,” Hawkins said. “I’ve been working out, eating healthy, learning the system. It’s a lot of hard work but in the end it’s going to be very rewarding for us.”
The Jeanerette senior is looking to make his mark come the fall.
“I’m looking forward to playing in a lot of game, big games for us,” he said.
As for personal goals, Hawkins really just wants to be a good player and keep his grades up as he plays in final season in Jeanerette purple and gold.
But when pressed on the issue, he did admit that he has some numbers he’d like to hit.
“I’d like about 30 tackles, about five interceptions on defense and on offense I’d like to get a couple hundred yards and about five touchdowns.”
His favorite play from last year involved going Oklahoma drill in a game.
“Against Catholic High, the fullback came through the middle with the running back right behind him,” Hawkins said.
“I took on the fullback and then tackled the running back. That was fun.”