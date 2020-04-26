After being idled by coronavirus pandemic restrictions since the Wednesday Night Hawg Fights Bass Tournament Series opener on March 18, the local evening bass tournament circuit’s anglers will be back in action this week.
“The board voted to fish Wednesday. We haven’t fished for a month,” Mike Sinitiere, WN Hawg Fights BTS directo,r said while announcing the decision made Friday. The WN Hawg Fights BTS will be Wednesday at Lake Fausse Pointe.
Four of the five board members voted to fish the regularly scheduled tournament, he said. Two of the first three regularly scheduled tournaments were scratched because of “stay-at-home” orders issued by Gov. John Bel Edwards starting March 23. It was extended through April 30, which is Friday.
Sinitiere urges participants to practice social distancing and noted they are welcome to wear personal protective equipment, including masks, from the time they show up at Marsh Field Boat Landing to the time they leave after the weigh-in Wednesday.
Board members established guidelines for the weigh-in, Sinitiere said. Those board members are Jacob Shoopman and Zach Suit, both of New Iberia; Gregory Bourque of St. Martinville, and Jean Trahan of Lafayette.
“We’re going to make sure at the weigh-in everyone is going to stay 6 feet apart and only one team member can come up and weigh. We’ll have someone to make sure this happens,” he said.
Entry fee of $60 per boat must be paid before 1 p.m. the day of the tournament at Cajun Guns & Tackle in New Iberia. For more information call Sinitiere at 321-1178.
The third-year director of the popular circuit said he has fielded multiple calls from bass anglers hopeful of getting back on the water to compete in the WN Hawg Fights BTS.
“I mean, the feedback I got this week was it’s time for us to fish. Everybody is itching. Daily, I get phone calls. It’s not only the board members (who want to fish), it’s the fishermen who want to fish. They know the seriousness of this virus,” he said.