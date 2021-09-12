For one half and part of the third quarter, New Iberia Senior High hung with St. Martinville Senior High in Friday’s non-district game between the two rivals who played yearly not too long ago.
Then SMSH quarterback Tanner Harrison took over.
Immediately after NISH’s Luke Landry kicked a 40-yard field goal with just over six minutes left in the third quarter to give the Yellow Jackets a 16-13 lead, Harrison took SMSH on a 55-yard scoring drive that culminated in a Steven Blanco 7-yard touchdown run to put the Tigers up 20-16. He then added another drive in the fourth quarter that concluded with another Blanco touchdown run as St. Martinville pulled away late for a 27-16 win. The Tigers improved to 2-0 on the season while NISH dropped to 0-2 ahead of Friday’s Berry Bowl, the annual battle with crosstown rival Westgate.
St. Martinville Senior High coach Vince Derouen was happy to get the win after getting a scare from the Jackets.
“They put us in our place. They brought us back down to earth,” Derouen said. “And I think that was what we needed. We were riding high. We had a little case of the big head and this game is exactly what we needed.”
The game, a back-and-forth affair for most of the night, finally turned SMSH’s way after NISH took the 16-13 lead thanks to Harrison and a Tiger defense that stopped NISH on consecutive drives in the third and fourth quarters.
“The defense played like it should, finally, and we made a couple of stops and the offense did what they did,” Derouen said. “All I told them was to play the way they play. I think that early in the game they were trying to handle everyone else’s responsibility rather than their own.”
For SMSH, it was all about Harrison and Blanco.
The duo accounted for all four St. Martinville scores. Harrison threw for one touchdown and rushed for one while Blanco rushed for two scores. The SMSH quarterback ran for 100 yards and completed six of 10 passes for 111 yards, and Blanco rushed for 106 yards.
Derouen couldn’t say enough about Harrison.
“He does what he always does. He’s a fierce competitor,” the SMSH coach said. “We go like he goes. He refuses to lose. He’ll carry the team on his back if he has to. We are never, ever disappointed with his performance.”
It was Harrison’s efforts in the first half that kept the Tigers in the game.
After NISH took a 7-0 lead in the first quarter, Harrison led St. Martininvlle to its first touchdown, am 11 yard pass to Cullen Charles that cut the lead to 7-6 after the missed kick conversion.
After NISH went up 13-6 in the second quarter, Harrison again led the Tigers to the tying score on after a 70 yard drive that Harrison finished off with a one-yard run as the two teams went to halftime tied at 13-13.
“It was a little tough tonight because we underestimated them a lot,” Harrison said. “We just stuck to what we do best. We run our plays. I told my line to give me a push and give me time to throw and I got their back.
“In that second half, once we got the linemen to get their communication down, it was a wrap.”
Despite being outgained almost 2-to-1, NISH gave the visitors a tough game.
Long drives in the first half led to touchdowns and a another long drive in the third quarter led to the Jackets taking a 3-point lead halfway through the third quarter.
“We played a lot harder, we played a lot better this week,” NISH coach Curt Ware said. “They didn’t stop us in the first half. We had two long, time-consuming drives, which is what we needed to do to stay in the game.
“For both teams the second half became a game of running the ball and eating clock. We had the ball and we had a couple of guys that made mental mistakes and then we decided to play defense to try to stop them and they scored a touchdown, it was a gamble that didn’t pay off.”
Cedric Moore led NISH with 76 yards rushing and freshman Shanga Charles added 61 yards on the ground.
“He played well,” Ware said of Charles. “You can tell that by the time he’s a junior or senior that he’s going to be a special player.”
Despite the second consecutive loss, Ware was pleased that his team played much better this week than last week.
“You hate to compare because it is what it is but if we played with the effort we had against St. Martinville when we played Breaux Bridge, the outcome would have been different.”
Now the Jackets turn towards Westgate, which is 1-1 on the season after beating West St. Mary Friday.
“If we can keep our head up and keep plugging and keep improving like we did last week to this week, we’re going to be all right,” Ware said.