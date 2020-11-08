Harrison sparks St. Martinville comeback against Erath

ERATH — A lot of St. Martinville Senior High’s success on the football field Has to be attributed to quarterback Tanner Harrison, whose arm and legs have propelled the Tigers to many wins this season.
“Tanner makes plays,” SMSH head football coach Vince DeRouen said. “It’s what he does.”
Friday night against District 6-3A rival Erath, Harrison again made a play and in the process, saved St. Martinville’s run to a possible district championship and high seed in the Class 3A playoffs.
With St. Martinville trailing 28-24 after being up 24-13 at halftime, the Tigers needed a play to swing things back in their direction.
Cue Harrison and his ability to make plays.
The SMSH quarterback took the ball off the left side and ended up in the end zone 53 yards later to give the Tigers a 30-28 lead. SMSH went on to win 36-28 and improve to 5-1 overall and 4-0 in district.
“He’s our leader,” DeRouen said. “When we need a play to be made, Tanner is the one we turn to to make it. He’s been doing it all year for us.”
While Derouen was singing Harrison’s praises, he was also proud of his team for not giving up even when their 11-point halftime lead evaporated in the third quarter on homecoming night in Erath.
“We let up in the third quarter and Erath was able to get the momentum and take the lead,” the SMSH coach said. “But we regained our focus and were able to put some plays together to get the lead back and get the win.”
Harrison’s touchdown run in the fourth quarter was one play. Steven Blanco added another long touchdown run from 42 yards out later in the quarter to give the Tigers an 8-point lead.
Erath, which scored 15 points in the third quarter to take the lead, couldn’t quite come back again after falling behind.
The Bobcats fell to 1-4 overall and 0-3 in district.
“What I regreat most is that we allowed a touchdown to them right before halftime,” EHS coach Eric LeBlanc said. “If we don’t let them score there, I think that we can follow that third quarter with a fourth quarter and come away with the win.”
What the tough loss to the Tigers does do is put Erath behind the eight ball when it comes to playoff seedings.
“We have to win out,” LeBlanc said. “We need to be 3-4 after the final two games in order to have a chance at the playoffs and hopefully do something.
Blanco led the Tigers on the ground with 132 yards and three touchdowns.
Trent Bristo almost matched him with 132 yards and two touchdowns rushing while Erath quarterback Lynkon Romero completed 12 of 22 passes for 100 yards and a touchdown but also threw two interceptions. That, added to two fumbles by the Bobcats, was just too many turnovers.
“We can’t do that,” LeBlanc said. “We need to cut down on turnovers if we are going to have success this season.”