Harris has 24 points to lead Delcambre past Centerville, 64-23 in non-district tilt

CENTERVILLE — Treasure Harris outscored Centerville single-handedly and the Delcambre Lady Panthers nearly tripled Centerville’s scoring output in a 64-23 non-district girls’ basketball win Tuesday.

Harris had 24 points for the Lady Panthers and Amiyah Decuire added 19. Rhen Broussard finished with 9 points for DHS.

Jamaris Kennedy had 7 points, including a 3-pointer, to pace the Lady Bulldogs. No other player scored more than 4 points.

