CENTERVILLE — The Hanson Tigers were called for a holding penalty on their first offensive play of their contest against Covenant Christian Academy in the Taco Bell Jamboree Friday, negating a nice run by Donald Foulcard.
It was a sign of things to come as either a penalty, an inability to convert on drives or a turnover hurt the squad in its 15-0 loss.
Hanson was limited to just 7 yards of offense (minus-6 rushing and 13 yards passing).
The Tigers longest play from scrimmage went for 8 yards on a Collin Faucheaux pass to Alex Judice.
Hanson was limited to just one first down, which came in the first half on the Tigers’ third drive via a 6-yard run by Braden Loustalot.
Covenant Christian scored one touchdown in each of the two 12-minute halves. Because the Centerville clock was not operable, officials kept time on the field.
The Lions’ first score came after they recovered a fumble at the Hanson 25 yard line.
On the first play of the offensive series, Malachi Ayo took a handoff and rushed 25 yards into the end zone for a score. Dylan Griffin’s extra point was good for a 7-0 lead.
While the Tigers regained possession on Covenant Christian’s first drive of the second half after a fumble recovery at the Hanson 41 by Payton Adams, the Tigers elected to punt after three downs when a third down run Eugene Foulcard came up short by a yard of a first down at the 50-yard line.
Covenant Christian went on a lengthy drive on its ensuing possession, capped by Connor Matherne’s 1-yard run and his two-point conversion for a 15-0 lead.
Hanson will begin its season Thursday when the Tigers travel to face St. John. Covenant Christian will open its season Friday when it hosts Central Private.
Central Catholic 13, Centerville 0
In the second game of the jamboree Friday, Central Catholic beat its District 7-2A rival Centerville 13-0.
A complete recap of the game was not available.
Centerville opens the regular season Friday at home against Ascension Christian.