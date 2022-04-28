For Hanson Memorial to keep its track and field postseason win streak going, Tuesday’s Region II, Class A meet came down to the final event of the night, the 4x400 meter relay.
Exactly one week earlier, Hanson claimed its first district title in 15 years by winning the District 8-A meet at New Iberia Senior High and was battling Westminster Christian Academy, which also won its district meet a week earlier at NISH.
After 17 events, Hanson had 75 points, Westminster 74. The team that did better in the 4x4 would be regional champion and both teams were running in the same heat so whoever did better was going to be district champion.
In the end, Hanson won the dual race between the two schools and claimed its first regional title in more than two decades.
“When I first got there I started talking to these guys and started convincing them to believe they could be special,” Hanson boys track coach Tommy Schexnayder said. “Hanson has a great tradition in track and field and it was one of the things that I kept emphasizing this season.
“They bought in to my process, our process, and I’m so happy for them to get this.”
Hanson didn’t win any or the MVP awards and had only one event winner in the meet as Nathan Adams claimed the pole vault. But the Tigers had more than enough quality finishes in the meet to rack up enough points and send several athletes to the state meet at LSU next week to hold off any challenger.
“Today was a mix,” Schexnayder said. “We had our sprinters score just enough, our field events score just enough and held off a real great Westminster team.
“We knew about Westminster from the meet last week and we weren’t real sure about District 4 but when we saw the numbers, we felt like we had a real shot. As long as we believed we could make it happen.”
Hanson won the meet with 76 points with a sixth place finish in the 4x400 relay while Westminster was second with 74 points. Host Highland Baptist finished third with 66 points while Centerville finished with 18 points.
Several athletes finished in the top three and moved on to the state meet.
Centerville’s Milton Schexnayder won the shot put and was second in the discus and moves on to the state meet.
Highland Baptist’s Tyler Blissett was a triple winner in the 600, 1600 and 3200 to clain Outstanding Track and Overall MVP of the meet.
“My plan wasn’t to go out and get a good time, it was to go out and win all three races,” Blissett said. “THe hardest reace to win the 800 because was right after the 1600 and my legs were dead.
“Right now I feel pretty winded. I’ve been dealing with some sinus issues and my chest hurts bit but otherwise I’m pretty good.”
Blissett ran a total of of 5,400 meters in the meet, the equivalent of 3 miles in winning all three events.
Other moving on to the state meet from Highland include Jaworski Joseph in the 400; James Sprague in the discus and Nicholas McGee in the shot put;
For Hanson, Eugene Foulcard goes in the 100 and 200 meters; Gabe Baker in the 110 hurdles and the high jump; Reid Lovell in the javelin; Adams and John Uze in the pole vault; Foulcard, Baker, Dallas Halligan and Ethan LeBlanc in the 4x200 relay and Foulcard, Baker, LeBlanc and Loren Wellls in the 4x100 relay.
In the girls meet, the Highland Baptist Lady Bears won their second consecutive regional title with 78 points, far outdistacing second place Westminster Christian with 57 points while Hanson finished in 10th place with 25 points.
“Every girl that came gave her best but when it comes down to it, we scored enough points in the field to make us comfortable and then our distance runners sealed it,” Highland coach Brigette Boudreaux said. “Our goal was this year to get our seniors on the podium at state.”
Bri Sensley finished second in both the long and triple jumps to win the Outstanding Field Award and qualify for the state meet next week.
Also going to state for Highland is Maegan Champagne in the 400 hurdles; Madison Champagne in the 800; Ella Blake and Emma Perello in the 1600; Perello in the 3200; Champagne in the pole vault; and the 4x400 relay team of Perello, Sensley, and the Champagne sisters Maegan and Madison.
For Hanson, Madelyn Compton goes to state in the 400; Hilary Pillaro goes in the high jump and Addie Lovell in the javelin.