Hanson beats Highland Baptist 49-7 in district game

FRANKLIN — Loren Wells scored the first and last touchdowns and Hanson added five more in between, including a defensive one that turned the game, as the Tigers crushed Highland Baptist 49-7 Thursday in District 8-A football action.
With the win, Hanson improves to 5-3 overall and 1-2 in district as the Tigers travel to Centerville Friday. Hibhland falls to 4-4, 1-2 and have lost two straight.
Wells scored on touchdown runs of 60 yards in the first quarter and 54 yards in the fourth quarter for the Tigers, who also got three touchdown passes from Collin Judice and a fumble return for a score from Reid Lovell.
Lovell's touchdown turned the game for the Tigers, who jumped out to a 14-0 first quarter lead over Highland only to see the Bears come back in the second quarter on an 86 yard touchdown run from Jaworski Joseph to cut the lead to 14-7,
With under a minute left in the second quarter and Highland driving for a field goal or a touchdown, quarterback Ty Olivier was chased out the pocket on a pass play and fumbled the ball that Lovell scooped up and ran 50 yards for a touchdown an a 21-7 lead at the break.
Hanson added four more scores in the second half and had a fifth touchdown, also scored on a fumble return for a score, called back by a penalty.
Highland returns to action Friday at home against Central Catholic