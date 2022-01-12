Handling blowouts: What do you do when you are much better than your opponent?

For many districts in South Louisiana, each team is forced to play the other teams in their district a minimum of one time per season, and usually twice. Normally, this is beneficial for schools as it allows a regular number of local matchups that can draw a sizable crowd, as both teams’ fans can attend the game. For some programs, however, the disparity in talent can lead to scores that are five or 10 times what the opposition can put up.
Take, for example, Franklin Senior High’s game against Loreauville. Loreauville’s girls haven’t won a game all season, and have only scored a cumulative 48 points. Franklin, on the other hand, is currently 7-5 this season. The game ended with a predictable Franklin victory, but what is notable about the game is the score: 90-9.
So, what exactly should you do when your team is capable of putting up nearly 100 points against somebody, and you are required to play that team by the rules of your district? For some coaches, the answer is to let the JV squad get some game time. It makes sense; your JV squad should be, by definition, of lesser quality than your varsity team, but those players are often the hungriest for games and goals. Benchwarmers aren’t often too kind to opponents, especially when it’s the only time they are allowed to get onto the court.
You could always try to set conditions for your team, i.e. only scoring 3-pointers or only scoring after every player has touched the ball a certain number of times. This may work if your opponent is only slightly worse than you, but if you are truly outclassing them then it just becomes a convoluted game of keep away where nobody has fun and everyone feels bad.
One coach in Connecticut was even suspended after his team won 92-4. Jason Kirck, head coach at the Sacred Heart Academy, was reprimanded for what some viewed as an unnecessarily high score. According to reports, Kirck refused to go easy on his opponents, only pulling his starters in the fourth quarter when he was leading 80-0.
Franklin coach Jacinta Verret said that she stopped pursuing the game after the first quarter, and told her team to run out the clock for the entire second half.
There may not be any “right” answer to the question, but most coaches will try to find a solution that respects both their opponent and the spirit of the game.
Nobody likes a blowout, but as long as both teams respect one another and do everything they can to limit the embarrassment, there isn’t anything wrong with a lopsided result. Sportsmanship is the most important lesson you can learn from high school athletics, so next time you find yourself present for a blowout, regardless of sport, try to see if you can notice the changes each coach is making to respect their opponents and the game.
