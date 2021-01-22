Hallmon gives Cajuns a boost off the bench

LAFAYETTE — Makayia Hallmon makes sure to put in extra work on her jump shot, in particular the trajectory of the shot.
Since she’s only 5 feet, 3 inches tall, Hallmon has discovered that her shot isn’t right — that her attempt could easily be swatted away, something Hallmon said she learned last season against Southeastern Louisiana.
“With me being so short, I have to release the ball at my highest peak,” said Hallmon, who goes by the nickname Mae Mae. “I have to know when to release the ball at the right time. That blocked shot made me change up my approach.”
The approach has helped the University of Louisiana sophomore guard provide the Ragin’ Cajuns a spark off the bench, averaging the sixth most minutes per game on the team and 7.7 points per game.
“When it is game time I am focused,” Hallmon said of her mindset on game days. “Nothing else can distract me from being focused on the game. I think about how I am going to make a move this way or that way.”
Hallmon was a three-time District MVP and McDonald’s All-American nominee at Red River High School. Hallmon fielded scholarship offers from Southern University, UNO, Louisiana Tech and Southern Miss.
Hallmon said she chose UL because it felt like family.
“I knew that they were going to take care of me on and off the court,” Hallmon said.
Hallmon may have found her college family but she had to make the adjustment from being a four-year starter to bench player as a freshman. Hallmon averaged 3.1 points and 0.6 rebounds while appearing in 27 games.
Hallmon says that experience allowed her to devour as much hardwood knowledge as possible.
“My freshman season was a great learning experience for me,” Hallmon said. “I got a lot of knowledge from not playing. It was a great learning experience.”
Hallmon has not stopped learning this season as she and the rest of her Ragin’ Cajun teammates have adjusted to playing a season amid the COVID-19 pandemic. UL has had multiple games postponed due to outbreaks with other teams, including having the last two weekend series shelved.
“It’s been crazy,” Hallmon said. “You never know what you are going to wake up to. You don’t know if you are going to be able to play that day or if you have to be quarantined. You really live day to day.”
How does Hallmon deal with that anxiety? Relaxing by listening to her favorite hip-hop artists — NoCap, Lil Baby and Young Boy.
“I just chill a lot,” said Hallmon, who is 15-of-17 from the free throw line this season. “Just listen to a lot of music and meditate.”
The Ragin’ Cajuns finally return to action with three games in four days in Arkansas. UL (2-5, 1-1 SBC) plays at Arkansas State this Friday and Saturday and then at Little Rock on Monday.
Hallmon believes that despite the disruptions this season, that her and her Ragin’ Cajun teammates will continue to improve and end the season on a high note.
“As a team we can do a lot better than what we have done so far,” Hallmon admitted.
“I feel like the season is coming together and in the end we will come out on top.”