METAIRIE — The New Orleans Saints are halfway through the season.
They are 7-1 after winning six games in a row and they hold a 2½-game lead in the NFC South.
They didn’t miss a beat when quarterback Drew Brees missed five game because of thumb surgery or when running back Alvin Kamara missed the last two games because of an ankle injury.
The season has gone about as well as it could have and now the Saints have a bye week to get primed for the second half of the season.
“I think overall the bye comes at a good time,” coach Sean Payton said.
Payton has given the team this week off before reconvening Monday to begin preparations for their next game – against Atlanta on Nov. 10 in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
That gives Brees time for more recuperation, although he looked just fine as he passed for 373 yards and three touchdowns in a 31-9 home victory against Arizona last Sunday.
It gives Kamara added time to try and get ready for the Falcons. The same is true for tight end Jared Cook, who has missed the last two games because of an ankle injury, and wide receiver Tre’Quan Smith, who has missed the last three games because of an ankle injury he has had for most of the season.
So the Saints hope to be at or near full strength when they return, though the most noteworthy aspect of the first half was how well they played in the absence of injured key players.
The season started with a 30-28 home victory against Houston, which ended a streak of five consecutive losses in season openers.
But on the second possession of the game six days later against the Rams in Los Angeles, Brees injured his thumb when it collided with the hand of defensive tackle Aaron Donald while Brees was releasing a pass.
L.A. pulled away late to a 27-9 win while backup Teddy Bridgewater and the offense struggled after losing Brees.
The team stayed on the West Coast to prepare for a game at Seattle the following week while Brees underwent surgery and Bridgewater prepared to make his first meaningful start in four years.
Bridgewater played much better against Seattle than he had in relief of Brees a week earlier and the defense and special teams both contributed a touchdown in an eye-opening 33-27 victory.
“There are a lot of things to be pleased about knowing the way the schedule unfolded,” Payton said. “We felt like we were going to play some tough teams early, playoff teams early, a challenging West Coast road trip.
“I think given the circumstances with Drew’s injury (and how the team responded), I just think there are a lot of things that are encouraging as a coach and yet a lot of things we can still continue to do to get better.”
The defense got better and better as New Orleans followed the victory at Seattle with home victories against Dallas and Tampa Bay before prevailing at Jacksonville and Chicago. Then Brees returned last week.
“I felt the Seattle win was an important one for our club and I think that confidence then led over into the following weeks,” Payton said. “You are kind of what your record is and we are 7-1 right now.”
The cumulative record of the teams the Saints have played is 32-28-1, but taking away the outcomes against the Saints, their record is 31-21-1 (a .594 winning percentage) against the rest of the league.
The cumulative record of the eight remaining opponents is 28-31 (.475). The next four games are against NFC South rivals -— Atlanta (1-7), twice, Tampa Bay (2-5) and Carolina (4-3), giving New Orleans an opportunity to take a commanding lead as it seeks its third consecutive division title.
The Saints are tied with Green Bay for the second-best record in the NFC, a half-game behind 7-0 San Francisco, but New Orleans hosts the 49ers on Dec. 8, giving it an opportunity to improve its standing in the conference.
“We’re on a nice little win streak right now sitting at seven and one,” quarterback Taysom Hill said. “We’re playing really good football.
There is part of you that (thinks) it would be nice to just keep the ball rolling, but I think given where we are at as a team, I think this is going to work out really well for us with injuries and kind of be able to take a step back and rehab and kind of get our bodies back.
“It’s been a long stretch as you date back to training camp and then the first eight weeks of the season.
I think this is going to be a really good thing for us and then we’ve got great leadership that I think as we come back next week we’ll handle it the right way.”