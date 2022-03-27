LOREAUVILLE — Braxton Resweber had a gut feeling a fishin’ hole he didn’t try in the days leading up to the first Wednesday Night Hawg Fights Bass Tournament Series might pan out and it did for a big win Wednesday.
Resweber, 25, and his cousin, Austin Theriot, both of St. Martinville, went there and culled to a three-bass limit that weighed 7.78 pounds to finish ahead of a 32-boat field at Lake Fausse Pointe out of Marsh Field Boat Landing. A windy, rainy Tuesday night changed the water conditions as the lake rose about 1 foot and also muddied in many areas.
“I went Friday and Sunday and I didn’t find anything. I caught big ones Sunday but no pattern … one here, one there,” he said. “We thought we had a plan but we got to the landing, saw the water and started re-rigging. We went with our gut to a spot we haven’t been to in a while when we saw how the water was.”
The 21-year-old Theriot said they fished around thick branches and other wooden cover. Wacky worms and plastic frogs were the main meal ticket.
“We missed two or three on a frog. They weren’t eating it good. We got one good one on a frog, the other two on a wacky worm,” he said.
“That’s all I threw. He (Theriot) tried a Chatterbait and spinnerbait for a little while. We didn’t have time for anything else. If they’d miss the frog we’d come back and catch them on a wacky worm,” Resweber said. “I missed my first five bites. I’m pretty sure they were on beds. I think they were trying to push the frog away and not eat it. That’s why the wacky worm was good.”
Loreauville’s Mike Louviere and Tabitha Landry finished a fraction of an ounce behind the winners. Their three bass weighed 7.58 pounds for a $432 payday after the scales closed at 7:35 p.m.
Jacob Shoopman and Don Shoopman, a father-and-son team from New Iberia that won the evening circuit’s AOY in 2015 and again in 20120, were third with three bass at 5.91 pounds worth $288.
Of 32 teams that competed in the opener, 14 had no fish to weigh and six teams put one bass on the scale manned by veteran weighmaster Mike O’Brien of New Iberia. Five teams managed to get a three-fish limit.
The turnout was a pleasant surprise for WN Hawg Fights BTS director Mike Sinitiere of New Iberia, who is in his fifth year at the helm of the evening tournament circuit.
“I figured with the weather and gas prices that attendance would have been less,” he said. “Also, I was impressed and glad to see a lot of new fishermen, more than we’ve seen in past Hawg Fights. It was very encouraging.”
The results were most encouraging for Resweber, a builder and installer at Cabinets Unlimited, and Theriot. They wanted a good start and they delivered.
“Oh, we had fun, I tell you that, Resweber said.
Theriot said, “I didn’t think we were going to win it. I didn’t think we’d win it with what we had, that’s for sure. Braxton said, ‘What do you think we have (weight)?’ I thought around 8. I was close.”
A lot of times in early spring WN Hawg Fights BTS tournaments on Lake Fausse Pointe it takes 8-plus pounds to place in the top three. But 7.78 pounds was enough, just enough, to win Wednesday.
The winning team successfully began defense of their Angler(s) of the Year title in 2021.
“There’s still a long way to go,” Resweber said, adding they’ll gun for a repeat, try their best, if they can fish the remaining 11 regular-season tournaments for 2022.
“Ah, it feels great. I tell you what, we accomplished it. I wasn’t waiting on it but we did it. We’ll try (to win AOY). We’ve got to fish them all now. We did good in the first one,” said Theriot, who takes care of horses and works for his father’s business, T&T Asphalt Co. Inc., while studying to get an Airframe and Powerplant (A&P) license. He recently finished aviation mechanics studies at South Louisiana Community College.
The next Hawg Fight is scheduled to be held April 6.