Gulf Council salutes Dupre as 2019 Law Enforcement Officer of the Year

CHARENTON — Sgt. Scott Dupre, who was on the national stage three straight years as a young outdoorsman, later recognized as one of the top wildlife enforcement agents in Louisiana, recently was presented the 2019 Law Enforcement Officer of the Year Award by the Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council.
The 41-year-old Charenton resident was honored during a virtual meeting of the Gulf Council the last week of January for his distinguished service, professionalism and dedication to enforcing federal fishing laws in the Gulf. The state Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Enforcement Division agent, a 16-year veteran, was among nominees submitted from each of the Gulf States’ law enforcement agencies, the U.S. Coast Guard and NOAA Fisheries Office for Law Enforcement.
“I’m very honored to be receiving the award. I’m very proud to be representing Louisiana in this capacity out of all the states. I couldn’t be more proud,” Dupre said Wednesday night.
His wife, Ashley, was by his side watching and listening to the presentation, he said.
Dupre, his family and his friends weren’t the only Louisianians proud of the award detailed in a prepared statement Jan. 29 by the Gulf Council.
Capt. Jeff Boyd with the LDWF Enforcement Division said, “His work ethic is above average and his incredible drive to apprehend violators separates him from his peers. Our department if thankful for all of his hard work and we are lucky to have him working to protect the fisheries of the Gulf of Mexico.”
“I think any time our agents get an award it’s nice to get the recognition because they’re out there every day doing a great job,” LDWF Enforcement Division spokesman Adam Einck said Wednesday afternoon.
The Gulf Council cited Dupre for leading and assisting with numerous federal cases in his career that began after serving a four-year stint in the U.S. Navy. The federal agency also said he has vast knowledge of state and federal fishing regulations and has made cases for shrimping violations, improper license and permits and possession of undersized or out of season fish.
In 2019, according to the prepared statement, Dupre made a case in federal waters charging a captain for shrimping without a federal permit, not abiding by federal shrimp trawl tow-time regulations and violating the Endangered Species Act by possessing a sea turtle and two bottlenose dolphin skulls.
Dupre, a Franklin native, is at home in and around the Atchafalaya Basin or Gulf.
“I really have a love for offshore patrols like that. That’s the beauty of being a coastal agent,” he said.
He was named the 2015 Region 6 Agent of the Year by the Louisiana Wildlife Agents Association at a banquet May 9, 2016, in Lafayette.
Dupre’s love for the outdoors and his outdoors skills and knowledge were showcased as a high schooler and member of the Jeanerette Junior Hunter Education Club. He won the Louisiana Youth Hunter Education Challenge state title three straight years and finished second at the NRA’s YHEC National Championship events twice in Raton, New Mexico, and once in Mansfield, Pennsylvania.
He credits any success in his career to Ross Mire of Charenton, who retired as an enforcement agent and works now as a captain with the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office.
“He was my biggest mentor,” he said.
Dupre also said the award wouldn’t have been possible without the help of his co-workers.
“Ninety-nine percent of the best cases can’t be made alone,” he said.