Barry Gudenrath won week 6 of the Grid Quiz college football pick’em contest with 14 correct out of 19 games. Gudenrath won on a tiebreaker with Daniel Segura, who also had 14.
Six players had 13 correct — Beth Comeaux, Philip Streva, Travis Martin, Mike Clement, Bren Duplantis and David Perez. Eighteen players had 12 correct.
Mike Clement is the overall leader with 78 correct out of 108 possible.
Stephanie Derouen has 76 correct, with Lynn Hebert, Ken Boudreaux, Pierre Schwing and Natalie Broussard at 75 each. John Williams, Jordan Landry, Dave Perez and Norris Rader III have 74 each.
One hundred people played for the week and 105 have played at least once.