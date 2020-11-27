After Southside and New Iberia Senior High’s Week 8 matchup was canceled because of COVID-19 issues at Southside, the District 3-5A rivals will now meet with higher stakes on the line today.
The No. 19 Sharks (3-3) travel to No. 14 NISH in a first-round playoff game with the winner expected to advance to a second-round date with No. 3 Zachary (4-1), which hosts No. 30 Airline.
Coincidentally, NISH was eliminated by Zachary in the second-round of the 5A bracket in 2013, the last time the Yellow Jackets reached the postseason.
Early this season, Southside had a balanced offense with quarterback Dillon Monette passing for 443 yards in the first three games. In Week 4, however, Monette broke his arm.
With backup quarterback Gavyn Menard under center, the Sharks have relied more and more on their rushing attack. In Week 7, Menard only attempted six passes in a 36-14 win over Comeaux.
“They’re still pretty much a shotgun, spread formation team, but I think they’re going to try to establish the run against us,” NISH head coach Curt Ware said.
When Monette got injured, the Sharks moved receiver Jack Pruitt to running back, and the senior has responded brilliantly with 450 yards on 65 carries and eight touchdowns. In Week 7, Pruitt rushed for 217 yards and five scores.
“They put him at running back out of necessity,” Ware said of Pruitt, who also has 310 yards receiving and is averaging 25.9 yards per catch.
“He’s really fast. I expect them to also take their linebacker, No. 6 (Javen Etienne), and move him to running back. They played him at running back against Comeaux. He’s explosive.”
Etienne gained 118 yards on only two tries vs. Comeaux.
When the Sharks look downfield, they’ll likely attempt to find Edan Stagg, who is 12th in the area with 18 receptions for 378 yards and five scores.
“We expect them to use screen passes to set up some easy throws,” Ware said. “The strength of our team is the defensive line. If we’re able to get pressure without blitzing our linebackers, it will help us.”
The Yellow Jackets have an extremely active defensive line that consists of nose guard Daqwan Jones and ends Michael Akins and Quinton Cook.
“Mike has 15 sacks,” Ware said. “But Daqwan is the team’s leading tackler from the nose guard position. He has a motor. I’ll probably move him to linebacker next year.
“He’s 6-foot-0, 220-pounds, and linebacker is his projected position on the next level. When we go with the ones vs. ones in practice, our offensive line struggles to block him.”
NISH has three of the area’s top 15 rushers in seniors Markel Linzer, Tyce Fusilier and Alvin George III.
Linzer ranks fourth in the area with 788 yards on 54 carries with 16 scores. Fusilier (92-659, seven TDs) is 10th, and George (92-601, seven TDs) is 14th.
“Markel has always been fast,” Ware said of the senior wingback, who is scoring every 3.8 touches. “He’s learned how to be a running back with vision and seeing his cuts.
“If he gets loose, you’re not going to catch him. Westgate’s defense is fast and he broke a long one against them.”
In the 27-25 Week 1 win over Westgate, Linzer rushed seven times for 98 yards with a 66-yard TD on NISH’s third offensive play.
NISH’s offensive line, which includes Quinton Cook and Dale Jones at tackle, Jessie Hope and Gabe Horn at guard, center Gavin Lilly and tight end Reggie Johnson, has done outstanding work for the 6-2 Yellow Jackets.
“We didn’t block anybody vs. Lafayette High,” Ware said of his team’s 7-0 loss to the Lions in Week 4. “But ever since then, they’ve been good.
“I tell our offensive line that if they can block our defensive line in practice, they can block anybody.”