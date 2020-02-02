He’s the most celebrated athlete to come out of Westgate High in many years.
He caused defensive coordinators lots of problems with his ability to not only catch the ball, but run the ball as well as line up for a few kickoff returns and punt returns.
“Kayshon is what you’d call the coach’s dream,” Westgate head football coach Ryan Antoine said of his standout wide receiver. “He has all the talent in the world — works his tail off and is the ultimate competitor. He comes to practice every day wanting to be great. He wants to be pushed and has a mean streak about him to where if he’s not excelling the way he wants, it bothers him.
“He wants to be on the field as much as possible and wants the ball in his hands as much possible. He will make it known that he wants to win. Whether it’s a practice drill or whatever he wants to win and be the best at it.”
His numbers on the football field bear out just exactlly what he was capable of doing to opposing defenses.
Boutte caught 47 passes for 1,005 yards and 15 touchdowns, he ran 71 times for 874 yards and 12 scores, he added eight kickoff returns for 282 yards and two touchdowns and he had nine punt returns for 198 yards and a score.
Totaled up, that’s 2,359 all-purpose yards and 30 touchdowns for a team that went 7-3 and reached the quarterfinals of the Class 4A playoffs.
Is it any wonder why Boutte was considered one of the top overall college prospects in the state and was a first-team Class 4A All-State player as selected by the Louisiana Sports Writers Association?
For his efforts in helping the Westgate Tigers to it’s most successful season in many years, Boutte is named Offensive Most Valuable Player for The Daily Iberian’s Best of the Teche Football Team for the 2019 season.
Joining Boutte on the offensive side of the ball for the Best of the Teche is wide receiver teammate Makholven Sonn and kicker Connor Scot.
Sonn caught 45 passes for 867 yards and nine touchdowns and had one punt return for 80 yards and a score while Scott made 29-of-30 extra points and 9-of-11 field goals, including a career-long of 49 yards.
Catholic High, which reached the Division III semifinals and lost an overtime heartbreaker to St. Charles Catholic, is represented by running back Tray Henry, offensive linemen JP Boudreaux and John Larive and UL signee Trey Amos is the Athlete on the team.
Amos, CHS’s senior quarterback, rushed for 1,449 yards and 26 touchdowns and completed 51-of-88 passes for 887 yards and 11 touchdowns.
During the playoffs, he was at his best as he almost single-handedly rallied Catholic High in the fourth quarter against St. Charles.
Henry rushed for 1,620 yards and 20 touchdowns and caught 12 passes for 208 yards and two scores.
Boudreaux and Larive anchored an offensive line that accounted for 5,072 yards and scored 555 points.
Loreauville, which finished 6-4 and also reached the quarterfinals, is represented by senior quarterback and SLU signee Zy Alexander.
Alexander threw for 1,415 yards and 16 touchdowns and rushed for 768 yards and 17 touchdowns for the Tigers.
New Iberia Senior High is represented lineman Dale Jones as is St. Martinville Senior High offensive lineman Mike Pete.
Centerville running back Tyler Gunner rushed for 1,385 yards and nine touchdowns and caught two passes for 97 yards and a score as the Bulldogs had the most successful season in school history.
Delcambre’s lone representative on the team is senior running back Parker Nunez, who rushed for 1300 yards and 13 touchdowns for the Panthers
District 6-3A rivals Erath and St. Martinville are also represented on the offensive team as the Bobcats have wide receiver Colton Punch and offensive lineman Gage Hebert while SMSH has offensive lineman Mike Pete.
Honorable Mention selections to the Best of the Teche includeNISH running backs Tyce Fusilier and Markel Linzer; Westgate center Ashton Francis and athlete Danny Lewis; Acadiana Christian running back Cade Miller; Highland Baptist quarterback Myles Liggans and receiver Cade Boudreaux; Centerville running back Morty Frederick and wide receiver Trevyn Guilbeau; West St. Mary wide receiver Kobe Phillips and quarterback Taylun Druilhet; Loreauville wide receiver Logan Girouard; Franklin athlete J’Michael Gray; Erath running back Jax Thibodeaux and quarterback Luke LeBlanc; Jeanerette running backs Richard Lumpkin and Ja’Rael Harris and Hanson running back Donald Foulcard, Jr.