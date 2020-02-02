Gridiron standouts

When it came to make a big play on defense, Catholic High linebacker Chris Landry was usually there to make the play.
The ball-hawking linebacker was usually all over the field for Catholic High both as a junior and especially as a senior.
“He was just a monster for us,” Former Catholic High head football coach Brent Indest said. “More often than not, if there was a play to be made, Chris made the play.”
For the year, Landry finished with 86 tackles, two interceptions and six sacks, while a couple of Landry’s CHS teammates had more sacks, no one had more tackles.
As a result of his play, the postseason accolades were numerous, first team All-District 7-2A, defensive MVP of the district and finally, first team Class 2A All-State as a linebacker.
For his efforts in helping lead Catholic High’s defense a 7-3 record and the semifinals of the Division III playoffs, Landry is named the Defensive MVP of the 2019 Daily Iberian Best of the Teche Football Team.
Joining Landry on the first team Best of the Teche is teammate linebacker Nick Borne, who finished the year with 56 tackles, two interceptions and five sacks.
“The two of them made an impressive duo at linebacker for us,” Indest said.
Westgate High had a pair of first-team defensive standouts in linebacker Ziyon Madison, who had 88 tackles, four sacks, eight tackles for loss, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery, and defensive back Blayne Delahoussaye, the Southeastern Louisiana commit who had 35 tackles, three interceptions, 11 pass breakups and one forced fumble.
Highland Baptist’s Tanner Vicknair finished the season with 58 tackles, two sacks, six tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery for a touchdown.
St. Martinville Senior High also had pair of defensive players on the first team in defensive lineman Quinton Butler and defensive back Xavier Kately, both first team All-District 6-3A selections.
Centerville High, which finished the regular season 7-3, the best record ever in the brief history of the football program, also had a couple of first-teamers on Best of the Teche in defensive lineman Amarion Chatman, who was co-defensive MVP of District 8-A and finished the season with 64 tackles, one interception returned for a touchdown, four forced fumbles and two fumbles recoveries, four sacks and eight hurries, and linebacker Morty Frederick, who had 94 tackles,two sacks, two hurries, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and two blocked field goals.
Joining Chatman and Butler on the defensive line is Franklin’s Gharin Stansbury, who had 89 tackles, 10 sacks, four pass breakups, four forced fumbles and 12 tackles for loss.
Joining Borne, Landre and Madison at linebacker is Acadiana Christian’s Gabe Boudreaux, who had 74 tackles, three interceptions, two interceptions returned for touchdowns, and three fumbles.
In the defensive secondary with Delahoussaye and Kately are Loreauville’s Collin Jacob, who had 69 tackles, seven tackles for loss,two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and 11 pass breakups and West St. Mary’s Kobe Phillips, who had 87 tackles, two sacks, five tackles for loss and four interceptions.
Jeanerette’s Noah Rollins is the punter on the team.
Honorable Mention defense includes Catholic High’s Trey Amos and Mason Boutte; Westgate’s Keydrain Calligan; Highland Bqaptist’s Myles Liggans; St. Martinville’s Billy Williams and Mandrel Butler; Franklin’s Jordan McCoy; Loreauville’s Zy Alexander, Centerville’s Travis Billiot; Jeanerette’s Ronnie Celestine, Tyrell Brook, Ja’Rael Harris, Ja’Vyntre Harris, Andrews Matthews and Richard Lumpkin; Erath’s Tucker Derise, Curtis Cormier and Lane Toups