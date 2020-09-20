The annual college football pick’em contest sponsored by the New Iberia Recreation Department and The Daily Iberian starts its 41st year with the first week’s web-based picks heading into the college football games of Sept. 26.
The Grid Quiz features weekly prizes awarded by the recreation department and a year-end prize of a $100 gift certificate to the Daily Iberian advertiser of the winner’s choice. The first week of 20 games will be for games the weekend of Sept. 26 and features LSU against Mississippi State in the Tigers’ season opener as the tiebreaker game. Other state games feature UL-Lafayette against Georgia Southern, Tulane vs. Southern Miss and Louisiana Tech vs. Houston Baptist, with games of national interest including Miami against Florida State and Oklahoma State vs. West Virginia.
The start of the weekly contest was postponed — as was the football season — because of the coronavirus pandemic. As a result, the Grid Quiz will cover 10 weeks this season instead of the usual 13 weeks.
Contestants make their picks for 20 college games each week by registering at www.iberianet.com and then making their picks prior to the first game of the week. A button on the front page of the newspaper’s website will take contestants to a page where they can register for the contest and make their picks of games selected by the NIRD staff.
Each person submitting picks must make the selections themselves.
For those with no access to the Internet, printed copies of the weekly contest are available at the New Iberia Recreation Department office at City Park and at The Daily Iberian’s front desk. Printed copies must be delivered to the recreation department office. If mailed it must be postmarked by midnight of the Thursday before the games. Hand-delivered entries may be turned in no later than noon on Friday of that week’s games at the Cyr-Gates Community Center.
One entry is allowed per person per week. Games must be selected by the person submitting the entry. Anyone may enter to win the weekly prize, but only those age 18 and above are eligible for the grand prize plaque sponsored by the recreation department and the gift card.
The recreation department and The Daily Iberian are the sole arbiters of any disputes related to the contest and all decisions are final. In the event of a tie, the grand prize will be split among the winners.