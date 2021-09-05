Grid Quiz kicks off this week with games of Sept. 11

The 43rd annual college football pick’em contest sponsored by the New Iberia Recreation Department and The Daily Iberian will feature a 12-week season this year instead of the 10 weeks in 2020, which was shortened because of a delay to the start of the season due to COVID-19.
The first week’s web-based picks heading into the college football games of Sept. 11 will be open on Monday at www.iberianet.com.
The Grid Quiz features weekly prizes awarded by the recreation department and a year-end prize of a $100 gift certificate to the Daily Iberian advertiser of the winner’s choice. The first week of 20 games will be for games the weekend of Sept. 11 and features New Mexico vs. New Mexico State as the tiebreaker game. State games feature LSU vs. McNeese, Grambling vs. Southern Miss and Tulane vs. Morgan State. Other games of regional and national interest include Arkansas vs. Texas, Iowa State against Iowa, Mississippi State vs. North Carolina State, Navy vs. Air Force and Michigan vs. Washington.
Contestants make their picks for 20 college games each week by registering at www.iberianet.com and then making their picks prior to the first game of the week. A button on the front page of the newspaper’s website will take contestants to a page where they can register for the contest and make their picks of games selected by the NIRD staff.
Each person submitting picks must make the selections themselves.
For those with no access to the Internet, printed copies of the weekly contest are available at the New Iberia Recreation Department office at City Park and at The Daily Iberian’s front desk. Printed copies must be delivered to the recreation department office. If mailed it must be postmarked by midnight of the Thursday before the games. Hand-delivered entries may be turned in no later than noon on Friday of that week’s games at the Cyr-Gates Community Center.
One entry is allowed per person per week. Games must be selected by the person submitting the entry. Anyone may enter to win the weekly prize, but only those age 18 and above are eligible for the grand prize plaque sponsored by the recreation department and the gift card.
The recreation department and The Daily Iberian are the sole arbiters of any disputes related to the contest and all decisions are final. In the event of a tie, the grand prize will be split among the winners.