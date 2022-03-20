Another good start in a few days would get two St. Martinville bass anglers going in the right direction to defend their Angler(s) of the Year title in the Wednesday Night Hawg Fights Bass Tournament Series.
Braxton Resweber, 25, and Austin Theriot, 21, neighbors and cousins who live and breathe fishing and hunting, rode a good start in last year’s opener and 11 tournaments later claimed AOY. They’ll get a chance to do it again Wednesday evening starting at 5:30 o’clock at Lake Fausse Pointe out of Marsh Field Boat Landing.
“The No. 1 take for me is to catch three fish every tournament. That’s the goal. If you do that you’ve got a shot,’ Resweber said Wednesday morning. “But you set yourselves up good early in the season. Having a good start is a big momentum booster to get your confidence up.”
Theriot agreed and said, “A good start to the year is what it’s all about.”
Well, almost.
“I just love to fish Hawg Fights. It’s just fun to fish in the middle of the week,” Theriot said.
Resweber and Theriot have beaucoup momentum on their side already following their resounding victory Feb. 26 in the 7th annual Legends on the Lake tournament at Lake Fausse Pointe. Their five-bass limit weighed an eye-opening 16.19 pounds for $570, plus two custom-made plaques.
The lake was low then and remained low before more rain was forecast for overnight Thursday. Resweber said the lake level hasn’t shut down the bite, although some bass anglers claim it’s more challenging to catch bass with the water so low.
“It’s low. I don’t agree that it’s tough. I kind of like it like this (low) because it spreads people (boats) out,” he said.
Will Sandy Cove, an expansive, notorious spawning area for bass, come into play?
“I’m sure, eventually. We just had a big rain,” he said about the downpour before sunrise Tuesday. “If the water stays low, I guarantee you they (WN Hawg Fights BTS events) won’t be won in Sandy Cove every tournament.
“We’re just going to go fishing. That’s all we can do, just go have fun. We don’t really have any pressure on ourselves. It’s a new year.”
The opener snuck up on them, he said.
“We haven’t even talked about it. We’re going to go try to find something this week. Try to find something to ourselves, hopefully,” he said.
“I think all we need to do is find some fish. All we need is three fish. We were on some fish. I hope they’re still around,” said Theriot, who has been taking care of horses and working for his father’s business, T&T Asphalt Co. Inc., all the while studying for three tests to get an Airframe and Powerplant (A&P) license. He recently finished aviation mechanics studies at South Louisiana Community College.
Theriot’s go-to artificial lure probably will be a Chatterbait, he said.
“I’ll have to see. We have to go scout first. It might be a whole different ballgame,” he said.
After Wednesday, the bass tournament schedule is as follows: April 6, April 20, May 11, May 25, June 8, June 22, July 6, July 20, Aug. 3, Aug. 17 and Aug. 31. The WN Hawg fights BTS Classic is set for Sept. 11.
Teams must fish at least seven regular-season tournaments to qualify for the Classic.
The WN Hawg Fights BTS tournaments start at 5:30 p.m. Entry fee is $60 per boat and must be paid before 5 p.m. the day of each regular-season tournament.
Also, each bass angler must fill out paperwork to be eligible.
Weigh-in time will be announced before the start of the tournament. If it is set at 7:30 p.m., boaters must have their “chips” on the board before 7:31 p.m., according to fifth-year WN Hawg Fights BTS director Mike Sinitiere.
Last year’s run to the title for the Resweber-Theriot team began with a second-place finish in the opener on Lake Fausse Pointe. On June 2, two weeks after their first win of 2021 in Tournament No.4 in Lake Fausse Pointe, the cousins took control of the race with a runaway victory in the Atchafalaya Basin out of Bayou Benoit Boat Landing. Their three-bass limit weighed 12.59 pounds.
“I never had a day like that. We were catching 2 ¾-, 3-pound fish. We just had a blast. You don’t get many days like that. It’s fun. You can’t beat it,” Resweber, a builder and installer at Cabinets Unlimited, said after that beatdown.
They were consistent enough down the stretch, the second half of the season (six contests), to finish ahead of Brandon Sellers of New Iberia and Blaine Miller of Loreauville, 1,054 to 1,018.