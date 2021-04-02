Good greens at Cane Row reward accurate short games in Pro Am

Good greens at Cane Row Golf Club rewarded accurate short games at the March Acadiana Area Pro Am, leading to outstanding scores for many golfers.
A hundred thirty players took part, and three newcomers were welcomed, Dan Hidalgo, Matthew Broussard and Otto Bonin.
Jason Hebert finished at +7 to win the A player division. Barry Bolner (+2) was low player in the B division; Mike Grigsby (+6) in C division; and George Bulliard (+7) in D.
The April Pro Am will be at Southern Oaks in Abbeville on Tuesday, April 6, and Thursday, April 8. Call the pro shop at 337-893-5203 starting Friday to arrange a playing date for the pro am.
In the March tournament, the team of Michael Landry (0), Kyle Meche (4), Kris Viator (3) and Dan Hidalgo (1) finished first with a total score of 8.
Kevin Arceneaux (1), Alvin Bergeron (1), Ryan Bulliard (5) and Bo Provost (-3) finished second with a 4, winning in a tiebreaker.
Mike Grigsby (5), Dan Handschin (2), Jodie Menard (-2) and Scott Norris (-1) were third, also at 4.
In a tiebreaker, Guy Bonin (1), Pam Meadows (2), John Reed (5) and Jason Smith (-5) finished fourth at 2.
In fifth place, also with a 2 total, were Dawn DeClouet 2), Bobby Delaunay (4), Greg Gautreaux (1) and Carter Owens (-5).
In sixth at 1 were Duane Perry (0), Steve Didier (-5), James Morse (3) and Garrett Theriot (3).
Finishing in seventh place at -1 were Tom Degeners (-4), Jason Hebert (5), Nicholas Landry (1) and Jimmy Rogers (-3).
In eighth place at -3 were George Bulliard (5), Jerry Mayfield (-1), Steve Regan (-5) and Andre Whitewing (-2).
Twenty-five other teams also participated.
Three teams finished at -4. They included Tony Baudoin (-5), Harry Bayard (-5), Blaine Maturin (3) and Tracy Verret (3); Kempton Collins (0), Roger Clark (1), Rene Dartez (0) and Roger Pisani (-5); and Will Buadoin (-2), Nolan Granger (1), Linda Savoie (2) and Ron Segura (-5).
Three teams also finished at -6. They were Louis Devillier (-1), Jacob Freyou (2), Lyle Hargrave (-5) and Curley Romero (-2); Bobby Broussard (-4), Benny Dronet (0), Dale Hargrave (-1) and Mark Hooks (-1); and Mark Von Monsch (-1), Murphy Guilbeaux (-5), Sid Champagne (5) and Gilbert Boudreaux (-5).
Six teams finished at -7. They includeded Frank Hunter (-1), Joe Bass (-1), Ronnie Etie (-5) and Don Sarkies (0); Glenn Dupuis (-4), Brody LeBlanc (3), Dean Martin (-4) and Maxie Mathews (-2); David Collins (-5), Michael Godwin (-5), Olan Granger (4) and Vic Huckaby (-1);Dan Coreil (-3), Brent Culotta (-5), Avia McGlothlam (0) and Hans Romero (1); Keith Bernard (-5), Boyd Boutte (3), Ryan Gonsoulin (-1) and Neil Soileau (-4); and Barry Bolner (2), Ronnie Finley (-2), Junius Granger (-5) and Jenny Williams (-2).
Six teams finishing at -8 were Doug Bulliard (0), Susan Clark (-2), Errik Derouen (-1) and Robert L. Romero (-5); Lenny Dubois (-1), Sheryl Granger (-2), Matt Hebert (-4) and Weston Reed (-1); Matthew Broussard (-1), Robert Burton (-5), Stafford Decoux (-5) and Al Landry (3); Bert Baudoin (-3), Armand Castille (1), Lloyd Geoffroy (-5) and Teddy Sliman (-1); Mike Bares (-4), Glenn Bienvenu (-1), Robie Darden (-4) and Stephen Newman (1); and Will Broussard (-3), Otto Bonin (-1), Gary Kidd (-5) and Vic Segura (1).
Finishing at -9 were Dean Dahse (0), Brenda Guidry (-5), Jimmy Prados (1) and Brett Price (-5).
At -10 were Chris Bayard (-5), Ty Burdett (-5), Zane Kidd (2) and Dylan Meche (-2).
Two teams at -11 were Mark Amy (-5), Joe Bass (-1), Mark Landry (-5) and Donald Sarkies (0); and Kevin Landry (-2), Willie Lewis (-5), Randy McDaniel (-5) and Alex Poirrier (1).
At -12 were Paul Ladouceur (-5), Randy O’Brien (-4), Murphy Pontiff (0) and Paul Walters (-3).
Finishing at -15 were two groups, Ann Bourgeois (-4), Ronnie Etie (-5), James Fontenot (-4) and Chris Mayard (-2); and Michael Barrilleaux (-5), Homer Bourque (-5), Dale Menard (-2) and Mark Robichaux (-3).