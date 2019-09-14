Good enough McNeese beats Alcorn State

LAKE CHARLES — At times the thoroughbred resembled a plow horse.
There were flashes of the excitement and fast tempo that have been promised, but there was also a lot of dead air Saturday night.
The new McNeese State offense is clearly still a work in progress. The speedy, wild running and gunning has been seen only in glimpses, quick looks into a possible future.
But the Cowboys were again good enough to beat a SWAC team on their home turf for the second time in three weeks. It was also the second time that a game McNeese controlled throughout had to be saved by the recovery of an on-side kick.
This time McNeese knocked off SWAC defending champ Alcorn State 17-14 thanks more to a suffocating defense than any flashy offense. McNeese held Alcorn (1-2) scoreless until 3:56 remaining.
However, a pair of touchdown passes by backup quarterback Felix Harper in the closing moments made things interesting, just like against Southern in the season opener.
“We have to go out and finish games,” said defensive back Jovon Burriss, who finished with 12 tackles. Darion Dunn added two interceptions for the Cowboys.
“It is importanat that we finish up strong,” said Burriss. “We want to dominate the entire game.”
Most of the night the Cowboys did just that, but Harper hit Niko Duffy and Chris Blair to make things interesting before Andre Sam fell on the on-side kick.
“Anytime you get a win it is a positive,” said McNeese head coach Sterlin Gilbert. “But we have to be able to close out games.”
The victory gives McNeese a 2-1 record heading into Southland Conference play next week, but also showed their is still work to be done with this new up-tempo offense that had too many drives end quickly.
McNeese scored all its points during a 13-minute span of the first and second quarters when the offense looked as good as advertised.
“I think that shows what this offense can do,” said McNeese quarterback Cody Orgeron. “We have to be able to maintain that throughout a game. We can’t be hit or miss.”
Orgeron threw a pair of touchdown pass, the first a 19-yarder to Cyron Sutton and the second a 13-yarder to Trevor Begue. Freshman Noah Anderson added a 37-yard field goal moments later to end the night’s scoring for McNeese.
The final 38:52 left a lot to be desired for those hoping to see an offensive explosion by the Cowboys.
McNeese managed to convert on just 1 of 15 on third down tries and also missed on a fourth-and-1.
Orgeron finished 19 of 29 for 191 yards and no interceptions, though he did fumble on the Cowboys’ first play.
“We have to do a lot better job on first downs,” said Orgeron. “We have to cut the chains in half.”
For Orgeron and the Cowboys they will take the victories no matter what they look like.
“It’s about winning ball games,” he said. “All we want to do is win.”