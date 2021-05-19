LAFAYETTE — Gerry Glasco has accomplished plenty in four seasons in charge of the University of Louisiana softball program.
Glasco has led the Ragin’ Cajuns to rankings in the national polls every season, has won 40-plus games in three full seasons (last season was cut short due to COVID-19), has hoisted both regular season and tournament Sun Belt Conference titles and Sunday earned a berth in the NCAA Regional for the third time.
The one thing missing is advancing past the regional round.
“Extremely important,” Glasco said. “It’s time to get it done. As a coach, each round, you win or you lose. We’ve lost two in the championship round.”
The 2018 season — his first at the helm — ended with disappointment at the Baton Rouge Regional. The Ragin’ Cajuns defeated all three teams there, including the host Tigers 5-4 in 10 innings. The Ragin’ Cajuns dropped the regional finals 3-1 to the Tigers.
The following season, the Ragin’ Cajuns were on the cusp of advancing to the Super Regional but fell short again.
That year’s team — which won 52 games — defeated regional host Ole Miss 2-0 but lost both games on the final day, including a 5-4 loss in the final.
“I don’t want to be known as Regional Glasco,” Glasco said. “I want to get that off my back as quickly as possible. We’d like to get it done this year. It’s important. There’s no denying that. It’s very important.”
The Ragin Cajuns (44-10) will open NCAA regional play Friday at LSU’s Tiger Park against A-10 Conference champion George Washington (37-9). First pitch is set for 5:30 p.m.
Even though George Washington is making its first NCAA Regional appearance, and Glasco didn’t know much about the Colonials on Sunday night when the seeds were announced, the Ragin’ Cajuns will not be taking the team for granted.
“We can’t take any team lightly at this point,” senior shortstop Alissa Dalton said. “If they made the postseason, then they’re there for a reason.”
If Louisiana can get past George Washington on Friday, then a matchup with rival and regional host LSU (32-19) awaits the following day.
The Ragin’ Cajuns and Tigers have faced off plenty of times in recent years. LSU won both contests this season (4-0 and 3-2), but split the season series in last year’s COVID-shortened season (2-1 loss, 4-3 win).
The teams have often faced off during the NCAA Tournament. The Ragin’ Cajuns have finished as runner-up at the Baton Rouge Regional twice (2017, 2018) but won the titles three times (2008, 2010 and 2013).
In fact, the Ragin’ Cajuns hold a 8-6 advantage over the Tigers in Baton Rouge regionals.
“I think anytime you have a rivalry, when you have a local rivalry – that’ll go for junior high, high school, college – it doesn’t matter – you can throw the records out the window,” Glasco said. “You can throw a lot out of the window. It’s going to bring out the best in everyone. For me, it’s all positive.”
If the Ragin’ Cajuns can best their rival and win the regional, then the program would advance to the NCAA Super Regionals for the eighth time and first time since 2016 — which is also the last time the program reached Oklahoma City for the Women’s College World Series.
Even though it has been five years since a Super Regional appearance, that doesn’t mean that there aren’t Cajuns with that experience.
Ciara Bryan was part of Georgia’s 2018 team that advanced to the WCWS, while Dalton was a member of the 2017 WCWS National Title team at Oklahoma.
Not to mention, Glasco himself went to two WCWS and three Super Regionals as an assistant at UGA, and went to a WCWS as an assistant at Texas A&M.
Which makes getting over the hump this season even more of a priority for the Ragin’ Cajuns.
“I think it would be awesome to do that with coach Glasco,” Dalton said. “I’ve been here my whole career (Glasco era). Just to finally get over that little hump we have in regionals and going to supers would be very important. It would mean a lot to him especially because he works so hard and coaches all of us every day. Getting that done for him and also for our teammates would be pretty great.”
That sentiment was echoed by Bryan.
“I think it would mean a lot to him, because it would show him that we have his back,” Bryan said. “I think we’re all going to be giving it our all this weekend. Not just for ourselves, but for the coaches and for our teammates.
This is the seniors’ last shot and we want to go out with a bang.”