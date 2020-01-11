Gilbert leaving McNeese after one season

LAKE CHARLES — After just one season Sterling Gilbert is leaving McNeese State.
According to multiple sources, the Cowboys’ head football coach will take the job as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach position at Syracuse. An expected announcement could be made as early as Sunday.
The move puts Gilbert back in college football’s top division and back in a Power Five conference.
Gilbert led McNeese to a 7-5 record last fall after leaving South Florida where he served two seasons as offensive coordinator of the Bulls. Gilbert had replaced Lance Guidry just 13 months ago.
“Life changes, things change,” said McNeese State President Daryl Burckel. “He (Gilbert) took another opportunity and now we have the same chance.
“We will look for the best fit for McNeese, for somebody who wants to be here.”
The team was ruled academically ineligible for postseason play in 2020 as a result of a low Academic Progress Rate (APR) over the last four years.
In 2012 the NCAA added the APR to postseason competition requirements. Teams lose postseason eligibility the first time they drop below a 930 APR average score over a four-year stretch.
McNeese’s last two year APR scores were an identical 892, dropping the average for four years to 918.5.
At the time of that announcement Gilbert sounded anything but like a man looking for a new job.
“We have talked to our players and let them know every step along the way,” said Gilbert, who himself understood the situation before taking the McNeese job. “It’s disappointing for those kids, especially our seniors, but I’m here and I have started to fix it.
“What we have started here and what our expectations are have not changed. “We are excited going forward.”
Apparently that moving forward will be without Gilbert.