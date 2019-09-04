Getting over the hump

It’s a problem that has confounded Catholic High volleyball coach Gary Westcott since he took over the program two years ago — how to get out of the second round of the playoffs.
As he enters his third year of leading the program, has achieved the majority of what he’s wanted to do.
“I really wanted to change the culture of the program,” Westcott said. “And as we start the third year, the girls understand where I’m coming from, they’ve been working hard. They’ve been dedicated.
“I wanted them to get comfortable with the chaos of volleyball. Things are starting to click. I wanted to bring more of a positive mindset and that’s what we’ve been working on over the summer.”
But the 500 pound gorilla in the room is the fact that except for the championship team that won the state title in 2011, the Lady Panthers have had trouble getting out the second round of the playoffs and into the state tournament in Kenner.
“That’s been a big goal of mine,” Westcott said. “We really have the team, on paper, to do it.
“But as I tell them, coaches can only do so much.
“It’s them on the court. They have to be able to have that next point attitude. They have to be able to work out the ups and down because you’re going to have that in every vollyball match.
“We need to make sure that we fight though it and learn to trust each other in every match.”
The Lady Panthers lost three to graduation but Westcott has just about every starter back.
“With a little more responsibility for Hana Maturin and Sydnee Raheem,” said Westcott. “Instead of telling them to go out and do your best, we’re counting on them to be a integral part of the offense.”
Raheem and Maturin were freshmen last season and are sophomores this year.
“I think that it’s starting to click for them,” said Westcott. “They are incredible blockers and have different types of attacks but both are very good at what they do.”
Westcott is also counting on senior Madison Bienvenu and junior Abigail Richthofen, who are going to be the two big leaders on the team this year.
“I have both of them coming back and they are both in there third year with me,” Westcott said.
“I think that Abigail didn’t come up and surprise people last year as she did as a freshman.
“She’s worked hard over the summer and is ready to step up.
“Madison is very consistent. She is our rock. We can count on her.”
So in the end, Westcott feels that Catholic High has the ability in 201 to break thought that second round wall that has stymied the team for the past several years.
“On paper this is a solid, all-around team,” Westcott said.
“But it’s up to them to decide to do it.
“They have to have the want to get to state.”